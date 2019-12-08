During the season of Christmas, we sing of the “Holly and the Ivy” and of decorating with holly. Many of our holiday flower arrangements include stems of holly with its bright green leaves and red berries.
According to Wikipedia there are about 480 species of holly that includes evergreen or deciduous trees, shrubs and climbers that grow in tropics to colder zones throughout the world. One species that is a Texas native is the yaupon holly.
When most of us think of yaupon holly we likely have in mind the cute little evergreen shrubs we lovingly call dwarf yaupon. Actually, this variety is the male version of this particular species (Ilex vomitoria “Nana”). The female version (Ilex vomitoria) has the red berries we associate with holly. It also grows to a height of 12 to 25 feet and a spread of 15 to 20 feet while the male version gets about 2 to 4 feet tall and 2 to 4 feet wide.
The female version has inconspicuous white flowers in the spring. The red berries appear in the late fall and winter. The dwarf yaupon does not bloom. If you are looking for a yaupon that has berries, it is best to purchase your plant in the late fall or winter when they appear on the plant to make certain you are getting the female yaupon. Most nurseries feature the dwarf yaupon holly plants which make a lovely addition to one’s landscape.
The leaves of the evergreen yaupon holly are green, small and ovate. This variety is very easy to grow because it does well in sun and part shade (at least six hours of sun). Too much shade will cause the foliage to thin. Personally, I have grown yaupon holly successfully in an area where it got less than six hours of sun. Berry production of the female yaupon will be more prolific in the sun. A male yaupon planted within a few hundred feet of a female yaupon will provide pollination. If your objective is berries on the female yaupon you won’t have to worry about planting the male yaupon very near to it.
Yaupon holly requires a well-prepared soil with good drainage. If your soil is heavy clay, you may want to plant it in a raised bed. It has low water requirements, but during the first year in your landscape make sure it gets watered weekly, especially during our hot, dry summers. After the first year, once the yaupon is well-established, it will be quite drought tolerant, but still needs a drink during our summers. Yaupon holly can also be grown in a container.
Dwarf yaupon holly plants are well-behaved and grown in a short mound and easily keep their formal shape. They do not need to be pruned. They can be planted in groupings or as a low growing hedge row. Landscapers love to use them because they make a nice substitute for boxwoods which will require pruning. In a formal landscape they can be easily pruned as needed.
The berries of the yaupon are toxic if swallowed by humans, but the birds enjoy them. Yaupon holly leaves contain caffeine and are used by native Americans to make a tea called “black drink” that has been used ceremonially as a purgative, which provides the source of the Latin species name, ‘vomitoria.’ Some sources suggest that yaupon is deer resistant.
You can’t go wrong with dwarf yaupon holly with its pretty mound and low maintenance. For the production of red berries of the evergreen yaupon for its beauty or feeding birds during the winter the female yaupon holly is your choice.