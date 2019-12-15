Temple Civic Theatre will present “Home for the Holidays,” a cabaret style show comprised of music, dance and comedy acts, this coming weekend.
Performances will begin 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets cost $20 for adults and are available online at TempleCivicTheatre.com.
Spotlight Coordinator Hayley Dugger is directing the holiday variety show.
“Most of the acts are musical acts, however we do have two wonderful professional ballroom dancers performing in the show,” she said.
“We’ve got some comedic sketches – sketches that may have been seen on other sketch comedy shows, but done in a very Temple, Texas twist.”
The rest of the cast will be singing, including Dugger who will perform The Ronettes’ version of “Sleigh Ride.” Each act will be between two to five minutes long.
She said the performers are a mix of TCT veterans and some first-timers.
“They came and auditioned because they wanted to sing, and they’ve already asked about other shows they can get involved in,” she said.
Dugger also said several families are involved in the show.
“We’ve got two different sets of families where it’s a parent and their kids performing alongside each other, so they’ve turned it into ‘family thing’ for the December month.”
She said the entire show is a good mix between traditional Christmas hymns and some more contemporary, comedic-style songs.
“Home for the Holidays” will also be accompanied by TCT’s annual food drive. Donations can be dropped off under the tree in the theatre lobby.