The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Art Department and the College of Visual and Performing Arts will present the exhibition “Four Texas Women Printmakers” through Nov. 1 in the Baugh Center for Visual Arts Gallery.
Tess Doyle, Annalise Gratovich, Liz Hermanson and Polly Morwood will be the featured artists. These women will explore numerous types of fine art printing processes including block printing, etching, lithography, silkscreen and more.
Doyle creates an array of figurative and symbol-heavy imagery. Her drawings and prints often contain bizarre narratives and pastiche. She earned her bachelor of fine arts degree in printmaking from the University of Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design. She currently works as an art educator at the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts in Houston. She also serves as press assistant at Burning Bones Press.
Since receiving her bachelor of fine arts degree in printmaking from the University of Texas at Austin, Gratovich has exhibited and served as a visiting artist extensively in the United States, Canada, Germany and Iran. Through purposeful and meticulous detail, her art advocates for positive change and gives voice to marginalized communities.
Hermanson was born in Temple. She received her bachelor of fine arts degree from the University of Texas at Austin in 2013, where she studies printmaking with a focus primarily on etching and engraving. She produces work addressing the subconscious and its associations with social phobias, and nightmares whimsically evoking the characteristics of fairy tales.
Since graduating with a degree in printmaking from the Victorian College of the Arts in Melbourne, Australia, Morwood has been living and working in Austin for the past seven years. She is inspired by feminine culture and feminist arts. Her prints include embroidery, which stems from a background in fashion design and production.
The gallery of the Baugh Center for the Visual Arts is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit undergrad.umhb.edu/art or contact Hershall Seals at hseals@umhb.edu.