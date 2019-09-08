The Cultural Activities Center will offer new classes to include abstraction with acrylics, clay, altered art jewelry, watercolor landscapes, watercolor cactus, yoga, Love Your Pet day, candy dish bisque, Day of the Dead workshops, watercolor plein air, boo-tacular pumpkin painting, ladies night out and glass beading for adults. Visit cacarts.org/adult-classes for full descriptions and to register.
Create Altered Art Jewelry will be Sept. 19 6-7:30 p.m. Learn to create a stunning creation with beads and other materials. Some materials will be provided in color ranges, but if you have a preference for specific colored beads and baubles bring your own supply and learn to crochet it onto wire. Some may want to bring charms, buttons, beads and a refreshment of your choice to class and enjoy a night out at the CAC. The CAC will provide the wire and a limited selection of beads and baubles for each participant. Some colors may be in limited quantities. Students must be 18 older, and the cost is $45 per person.
Artist Stephanie Chambers will teach two watercolor workshops for the community. Watercolor Landscapes will be held on Sept. 28 from 10-11:30 a.m. and is for ages 16 and up. This workshop will teach students the creative freedom that watercolors offer so participants can journal their miles of travel. Chambers will share her techniques for transforming vistas into creative impressions. All skill levels are welcome. Participants should bring watercolor paper (9 X 12 is the suggested size), watercolor paints and brushes. Cost is $65 for one workshop or $99 for both back to back workshops (Watercolor Landscapes & Watercolor Plein-Air).
Watercolor Plein Air will take place Sept. 28th following Watercolor Landscapes, and is from 11:30am to 1:30pm. In this workshop, students will leave the walls behind and experience painting in the outdoors. Chambers will share how she traveled many miles and translated the scenery from her immersion into the woods, mountains and wide-open vistas onto paper. Participants should bring watercolor paper (9X 12 is the suggested size), watercolor paints and brushes.
On Sept. 26 the CAC will be participating in the Empty Bowl Project. Come make a clay bowl for yourself and make a second bowl to donate to the Empty Bowl Project, with proceeds going to support shelters operated by Families In Crisis, Inc. Cost is $15 per bowl, and the second bowl is an optional donation. The bowls can be picked up in about seven to 10 days after they are fired. All donated bowls will be sold at the Empty Bowl Event in Salado in November. The event will feature the creativity of local potters, including you, with gourmet soup served to the crowd and an auction of artisan-crafted bowls.
The CAC is also having two workshops taught by artist and teacher, Angela Mowery, called Love Your Pet on Oct. 12. The first class is Love Your Pet’s Paws and Claws. Imprint paw or claws onto a bisque tray and celebrate adopt a shelter dog month. All pets must remain on a leash or in a carrier while at the workshop. The workshop will be held under the CAC pavilion from 10-11:30 a.m. and is $25 per person. Following that class, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. patrons can turn a pet photo into a fabric masterpiece for your pet’s portrait. Embellish the fabric portrait transforming it into a work of art expressing your pet’s personality which can become a pillow, a picture or whatever you dream. Cost for the photo workshop is $20 per person.
Gear up for the upcoming holidays and get creative with friends Oct. 19 from 10-11:30 a.m. during the Candy Dish Bisque workshop. Let this be a night out of the house – bring your own treats and beverages and share with friends. Ages to participate are 21 and older. Prepare for treats and learn a few tricks painting a candy dish for the season. Choose either a Halloween or Christmas-themed piece for $35 or do both for $50. You apply the design and color and return approximately 7-10 days later to pick up your fired pottery. All bisque and creating supplies provided by the CAC.
On Oct. 19, instructor Angela Mowery will host a Day of the Dead Workshop from 1-3 p.m. Día de los Muertos is a celebration of life and death. While the holiday originated in Mexico, it is celebrated all over Latin America with colorful calaveras (skulls) and calacas (skeletons). Learn about the elements of the celebration and make a colorful mask or paint a canvas with images that reflect the elements of water, wind, earth and fire. Class is for ages 18 and older, and costs $35.
On Oct. 22 from 6-7:30pm, participate in a Boo-Tacular Pumpkin Painting workshop for ages 21 and older. Bring a friend and paint a pottery pumpkin and a mug. Choose your favorite colors and splatter, stripe or just paint a classic orange pumpkin. We provide all the supplies, fire your art, and call you when it is ready for pick up. Cost is $40 and there is no studio fee.
Enjoy a Ladies Night Out at the CAC with a glass beading class. Assorted glass beads and materials will be provided, but you can personalize your creation with spare items you may already own such as vintage beads and charms. Bring them along and learn how to create an altered art bracelet that will be a showpiece all your own. Bring your own refreshments and enjoy the evening. Class is Nov. 14 from 6-7:30pm and is for 21 and older. Cost for the class is $35.
The Cultural Activities Center, located at 3011 North Third Street in Temple, TX, offers classes and programs for all ages throughout the year. Visit cacARTS.org or call 254-773-9926 for more information on upcoming events and to register.