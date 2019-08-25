AUSTIN — Walking down Sixth Street, looking for a well-balanced breakfast (caffeine, sugar and carbs) after a night out in Austin, I found myself entering a doughnut shop painted pastel pink.
I landed inside Voodoo Doughnut. This is not your typical doughnut shop — this one is the leader of the slogan “Keep Austin weird.”
The doughnut shop was packed. I even ran into a group of friends celebrating a birthday. The friends ditched the birthday cake for doughnuts. The only thing missing were the candles.
But like many other visitors, I was only there for one thing — doughnuts. A socially acceptable way to eat cereal is with milk — Voodoo Doughnut puts it on their doughnuts and that’s not the only thing they put on their “made fresh daily” doughnuts.
On display are doughnuts loaded with Oreos, M&M’s, bacon, Butterfingers, Hubba Bubba, dried red chili peppers and marshmallows. And of course, you can’t have a doughnut shop named Voodoo Doughnut and not have a doughnut shaped like a voodoo doll on the menu. There are more than 25 different cake and yeast doughnuts. The doughnut shop also has a few vegan options. Voodoo Doughnut has eight locations in six different states. The inside décor matched the unconventional doughnuts. Doughnuts hung from leafless trees on the ceiling, over people young and old enjoying their doughnuts.
Although the line flooded almost out the front door, it moved quickly. I bought a half a dozen doughnuts: Voodoo Doll, Voodoo Bubble, The Homer, The Loop, Chuckles and Diablos Rex.
I have never been more excited to hold a tray filled with doughnuts. I am not big on doughnuts, but I wanted to see what all the hype was about. The doughnuts were colorful and huge. I ended up only eating small pieces from four of the six doughnuts that I bought: The Homer, Chuckles, Voodoo Bubble and Voodoo Doll. I took the rest home to share for later.
The doughnut shop is famous for their Voodoo Doll doughnut, filled with raspberry jelly and topped with chocolate frosting and a pretzel. As soon as you bite into the Voodoo Doll, raspberry jelly comes bursting out of the doughnut like blood. My favorite doughnut was The Homer, which is a replica of the classic pink frosted doughnut with multi-colored sprinkles that Homer is always seen eating on the TV show, The Simpsons.
Voodoo Doughnut is a great place to take friends, family who are visiting the area, or when you’re craving something sweet. It is located at 212 E. Sixth St. in Austin and is open seven days a week, 24 hours a day.