College honors
On May 18, 2019, Dr. John C. Starr of Belton received an honor from Texas A&M University College of Medicine. He was inducted into the Academy of Distinguished Medical Educators for his contributions and selfless service to the College of Medicine and its students. Dr. Starr was founding clinical faculty member at A&M 42 years ago. He was considered a master teacher, kind, and invested in his students. He was known for “Starr Rounds” which was a back-to-bedside student teaching initiative that lasted for 25 years.
College graduates
Brittney Renee Bernard of Temple graduated from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, cum laude.
Nicholas Anthony Lopez of Temple graduated from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls with a Bachelor of Music, Music.
Julie Christine Sullivan of Temple graduated from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls with a BS in Respiratory Care, Respiratory Care, cum laude.
Mariana Concepcion of Temple graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis., with a Juris Doctor, Law
Juno Park of Copperas Cove graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis., with a Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences
Military news
U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicholas J. Moore graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio. Moore is the son of Douglas Moore of Fort Worth. He is a 2015 graduate of Belton High School in Belton.
U.S. Air Force Airman Tyrome A. Bryant graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio. Bryant is the son of Jowanna Bryant of Temple and brother of Joyce Goudy of Temple and Katria Goudy of Copperas Cove. The airman is a 2013 graduate of Ellison High School in Killeen.