Arizmendi, Jayden Christopher, an 8-pound 5-ounce boy, was born July 20 to Adalina Flores and Alexander Arizmendi
Longoria, Riley Joseph, a 6-pound 13-ounce boy, was born July 21 to Lauren Brinkerhoff and Moses Longoria
Lewis, Joziah Daniel, an 8-pound 12-ounce boy, was born July 21 to Andrissa Rodriguez
Contreras, Colt Robert, an 8-pound 7-ounce boy, was born July 21 to Mr. and Mrs. Steven Contreras
Atkinson, Kylo Reign, a 6-pound 7-ounce boy, was born July 22 to Brittany Atkinson
Rodriguez, Gabriel Isaiah, a 7-pound 12-ounce boy, was born July 22 to Mr. and Mrs. Emmanuel Rodriguez-Nunez
Kraus, Isaac James, an 8-pound 4-ounce boy, was born July 22 to Mr. and Mrs. James Kraus
Pinkston, Emma Andrea, an 8-pound 11-ounce girl, was born July 23 to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Pinkston
Raiford, Violet Camille Marie, an 8-pound 1-ounce girl, was born July 24 to Mr. and Mrs. Austin Raiford
Melendrez Jr., Christopher Daniel, a 7-pound 7-ounce boy, was born July 24 to Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Melendrez
Stewart, Atticus Nathyas, a 6-pound 7-ounce boy, was born July 24 to Amanda Emprimo and Eric Stewart Jr.
Shaw, Astrid Katrin, an 8-pound 5-ounce girl, was born July 24 to Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Shaw
Campos, Calvin Wade, a 7-pound boy, was born July 25 to Mr. and Mrs. Eraclio Campos
Doughty, Kara Rayne, a 6-pound 8-ounce girl, was born July 25 to Sarah Hill and Kenndley Kampf
Winkler, Graycen Cole, a 7-pound 1-ounce boy, was born July 25 to Jasmine Presas and Sebastian Winkler
Wright, Mason Lane, a 6-pound 7-ounce boy, was born July 25 to Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Wright
Dick, Grayson James-Lee, a 7-pound 15-ounce boy, was born July 26 to Mr. and Mrs. Jonathon Dick
Martinez Jr., Sergio Alberto, a 7-pound 12-ounce boy, was born July 26 to Mr. and Mrs. Sergio Martinez Sr.
Whitt, Gabriella Zo, a 7-pound 3-ounce girl, was born July 26 to Mr. and Mrs. Tony Whitt Jr.
Rocha-Cruz, Aria Gabriella, an 8-pound girl, was born July 26 to Kayla Cruz
Powers-Franklin, Ezekiel Malakie, a 7-pound boy, was born July 27 Deja Powers-Reeders and Latrelle Franklin
Shearouse, Josie Kathryn, a 7-pound 13-ounce girl, was born July 27 to Mr. and Mrs. Alexander Shearouse