Fejeran Anderson, Jerzey Prince, a 6-pound 6-ounce boy, was born July 14 to Jerica Ferjeran Benavente and Jjuan Anderson
Bruggman, Carley Drew, an 8-pound 4-ounce girl, was born July 14 to Mr. and Mrs. Coley Bruggman
Ortiz, Yulianna Grace, a 7-pound 7-ounce girl, was born July 14 to Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Ortiz Ramos
Rogers, Tula Fae, a 6-pound 9-ounce girl, was born July 15 to Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Rogers
Jimenez, Faith Arianna, a 7-pound 8-ounce girl, was born July 15 to Tina Gonzalez and Shawnrey Jimenez
Garcia, Selena Sunflower, a 7-pound 3-ounce girl, was born July 15 to Alicia Zizumbo and Raul Garcia-Murillo
Butler, Wylie Ryn, a 7-pound 3-ounce girl, was born July 16 to Mr. and Mrs. Wyite Butler
Lynch, Cooper Scott, a 4-pound 15-ounce boy, was born July 16 to Mr. and Mrs. Chase Lynch
Van Horn, Madelena Marie, a 3-pound 13-ounce girl, was born July 16 to Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Van Horn
Marrero Padilla, Liam Gadiel, a 7-pound 11-ounce boy, was born July 16 to Mr. and Mrs. Julio Marrero
Mack, Ja’Kaiden Nacoir, a 6-pound 1-ounce boy, was born July 16 to Nacoya Mack
Hillie, Ja’Michael Titus, a 1-pound 4-ounce boy, was born July 16 to Mr. and Mrs. Michael Hillie
Golson, Zaylon Isaiah, a 5-pound 7-ounce boy, was born July 16 to Courtney Cordell and Joe Golson III
Burns, Maddisyn Bell Marie, a 4-pound 14-ounce girl, was born July 16 to Chontisa Nelson
Davis, Kaydence June, a 7-pound 14-ounce girl, was born July 16 to Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Davis
Coates, Gunner James, a 9-pound 7-ounce boy, was born July 17 to Haley Davis
Justice, Joe Tru, a 7-pound boy, was born July 17 to Breanne Justice and Richard Leitz
Walters Jr., Jeremy Keith, a 6-pound boy, was born July 17 to Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Walters Sr.
Simmons, Malakai Prince Emmanuel, a 4-pound 13-ounce boy, was born July 17 to Lakeshia Milligan and Nicholas Simmons
Mitchel, Knox Porter, an 8-pound 11-ounce boy, was born July 17 to Mr. and Mrs. Royce Mitchel
Contreras, Jaxx Anthony, a 6-pound boy, was born July 17 to Malina Delapaz and Pete Contreras III
Trevino-Mendez, Emily Lorena, a 7-pound 10-ounce girl, was born July 17 to Diana Mendez-Ramirez and Eric Trevino
Christ, Adeline Drew, a 7-pound 3-ounce girl, was born July 18 to Mr. and Mrs. Michael Christ
Balakitsis, Caleb Lyman, a 7-pound 8-ounce boy, was born July 18 to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Balakitsis
Clary, Samuel Ryan, an 8-pound 1-ounce boy, was born July 18 to Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Clary
Kohlhaas Jr., Isaac Joel, a 6-pound boy, was born July 18 to Mercedes Reyes
Olvera III, Adrian Castillo, a 7-pound 1-ounce boy, was born July 18 to Mr. and Mrs. Adrian Olvera Jr.
Soto, Zariah Triana, a 7-pound 15-ounce girl, was born July 18 to Audrey Soto
Wright, A’Ziyah Lyn’Nae, a 7-pound 3-ounce girl, was born July 18 to Kristanae Wright
Kent, Asher James, an 8-pound 10-ounce boy, was born July 19 to Brooke White and Otis Kent Jr.
Cooper, Jonelle Amaya, a 7-pound 1-ounce girl, was born July 19 to Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Cooper Jr.
Willberg, Caroline Paige, a 6-pound 11-ounce girl, was born July 19 to Mr. and Mrs. Michael Willberg
Ramirez, Aliah Anaellie, an 8-pound girl, was born July 19 to Dasinya Ramirez and Ricardo Rivera
Soto, Abraham Jonathan, a 9-pound 1-ounce boy, was born July 19 to Mr. and Mrs. Mauricio Soto-Ortega
Nunez, Selen Esme, a 7-pound 13-ounce girl, was born July 19 to Ashley McAlpine and Jadin Nunez
Garza, Ian Graceon, a 5-pound 7-ounce boy, was born July 19 to Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Garza
Black II, Preston Dean, an 8-pound 1-ounce boy, was born July 20 to Mr. and Mrs. Preston Black
Gonzalez, Xavier Benton, a 6-pound 9-ounce boy, was born July 20 to Isabel Compean and Ricardo Gonzalez