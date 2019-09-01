Leos, Elijah Laurentino, a 7-pound 12-ounce boy, was born Aug. 18 to Tamara Munoz and Samuel Leos
Rood, E’sah Leigh, a 4-pound 4-ounce girl, was born Aug. 18 to Rolanda Davenport and Eric Rood
Cavalieri, Violet Elise, a 6-pound 10-ounce girl, was born Aug. 19 to Marisa Camp and Tyler Cavalieri
TePoel, Piper Ann, a 7-pound 12-ounce girl, was born Aug. 19 to Mr. and Mrs. Dylan TePoel
Montez, Jael Antonio, a 7-pound 5-ounce boy, was born Aug. 19 to Mr. and Mrs. Juan Montez
Hendershot, Huck Holden, an 8-pound 5-ounce boy, was born Aug. 19 to Mr. and Mrs. John Hendershot
Davis, Conley Jade, a 6-pound 10-ounce girl, was born Aug. 19 to Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Davis
Martin, Josiah Lee, an 8-pound 9-ounce boy, was born Aug. 19 to Joanne Sanchez
Montez, Ashlyn Andrea Grace, a 7-pound 9-ounce girl, was born Aug. 20 to Mr. and Mrs. Romeo Montez IV
Luna, Marley Jade, a 7-pound 6-ounce girl, was born Aug. 20 to Olivia Tbe and Mario Luna
Johnson, Jacklyn Antania, a 5-pound 4-ounce girl, was born Aug. 20 to Elizabeth Shannon
Campbell, Jensyn Reese, a 6-pound 11-ounce girl, was born Aug. 20 to Jamie Tucker and Cobe Campbell
Bush, Wylie Gray, a 6-pound 14-ounce boy, was born Aug. 20 to Mr. and Mrs. Logan Bush
Hill, Allie Haven Elyss, a 6-pound 1-ounce girl, was born Aug. 20 to Mr. and Mrs. Willie Hill Jr.
Rios, Adeline Faith, a 6-pound 8-ounce girl, was born Aug. 20 to Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Rios
Alvarez, Liliana Renee, a 7-pound girl, was born Aug. 21 to Mr. and Mrs. Pedro Alvarez III
Young, Kennedi Symone, a 4-pound 3-ounce girl, was born Aug. 21 to Chylanda Williams-Hill and Robert Young
Waller, Analea Marie, a 4-pound 6-ounce girl, was born Aug. 21 to Mr. and Mrs. Earlie Waller
Waller, Analeia LiRae, a 4-pound 13-ounce girl, was born Aug. 21 to Mr. and Mrs. Earlie Waller
Turman, Naya Devita, a 7-pound 8-ounce girl, was born Aug. 21 to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Turman
Murillo, Kahlil King, a 7-pound 9-ounce boy, was born Aug. 21 to Marquisha Roberts and Fernando Murillo Jr.
Jenkins, Preacher Alexander, a 7-pound 9-ounce boy, was born Aug. 21 to Maria Dunne and Garland Jenkins Jr.
Aparicio, Ellie Rose, an 8-pound girl, was born Aug. 21 to Anna Kefauver and Michael Aparicio
Holifield, Callie Janae, a 6-pound 7-ounce girl, was born Aug. 21 to Zavia Laury and Terrence Holifield
Smith, Tyler Christopher, an 8-pound 9-ounce boy, was born Aug. 22 to Mr. and Mrs. Chadd Smith
Alonso, Aria Hope, a 5-pound 9-ounce girl, was born Aug. 22 to Ny’ely Yglecias and Adrian Alonso
Berg, Bradley Christopher, a 7-pound 2-ounce boy, was born Aug. 22 to Sidney Maggio and Austin Berg
Hernandez Jr., Michael Luis, a 7-pound 6-ounce boy, was born Aug. 22 to Mr. and Mrs. Michael Hernandez
Kolls, Julie Harper Mae, a 6-pound 3-ounce girl, was born Aug. 22 to Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Kolls
Perez Rodriguez, Ella Hope, a 1-pound 11-ounce girl, was born Aug. 22 to Mr. and Mrs. Erick Perez Maldonado
Perez Rodriguez, Joseph Ryan, a 2-pound boy, was born Aug. 22 to Mr. and Mrs. Erick Perez Maldonado
Sanchez, Jade Adelle, a 7-pound 10-ounce girl, was born Aug. 22 to Kaylin Fincher and Jason Sanchez
Thompson, Elizabeth Jane, a 6-pound 2-ounce girl, was born Aug. 22 to Mr. and Mrs. Curtis Thompson
Campbell, Brielle Nicole, a 5-pound 13-ounce girl, was born Aug. 23 to Mr. and Mrs. Brit Campbell
Hutchinson, Raiden Dale, a 6-pound 5-ounce boy, was born Aug. 23 to Mr. and Mrs. Colby Hutchinson
Rhymes, Addilynn Nicole, a 7-pound 14-ounce girl, was born Aug. 23 to Mr. and Mrs. Willis Rhymes
Nussbaum, Easton Cole, a 2-pound 3-ounce boy, was born Aug. 24 to Kayla Nussbaum and Dylan Gereszek
Garcia Velez, Kianailys Kalany, a 6-pound 12-ounce girl, was born Aug. 24 to Emilycha Velez Morales and Brayan Gacia Hernandez
Anadon, Emily Roselinn, a 5-pound 7-ounce girl, was born Aug. 24 to Mr. and Mrs. Alexander Anadon
Fults, Serenity Rayne, a 7-pound 1-ounce girl, was born Aug. 24 to Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Fults