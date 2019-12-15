Sanchez, AlanaNicole Rose, a 7 pound 6 ounce girl, was born Dec. 1 to Shayna Marissa Richardson and Ashley Sanchez
Brooke, Acton August Kendall, a 6 pound 14 ounce boy, was born Dec. 1 to Mr. and Mrs. Sebastian Brooke
Pompa Zarate, Andres, an 8 pound 5 ounce boy, was born Dec. 1 to Mr. and Mrs. Pedro Mondragon
Foody, Abigail Rose, a 6 pound 12 ounce girl, was born Dec. 2 to Mr. and Mrs. Quention Foody
Hruda, Jasper Eli, a 7 pound 6 ounce boy, was born Dec. 2 to Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Hruda
Carroll, Kimber Jo, a 7 pound 3 ounce girl, was born Dec. 2 to Kayce Carroll
Mikeska, Reece Celeste, an 8 pound 9 ounce girl, was born Dec. 2 to Mr. and Mrs. Mike Mikeska Jr.
McDaniel, Aubrianna Winter, a 5 pound 1 ounce girl, was born Dec. 2 to Yasmeen Perkins
Garrett, Samia Brielle, a 5 pound 6 ounce girl, was born Dec. 3 to Mr. and Mrs. Lorence Garrett
Ricks, Christopher Alexander, a 6 pound 4 ounce boy, was born Dec. 3 to Jessica Ricks-Morales
Roberts, Blaise Michelle, a 7 pound 6 ounce girl, was born Dec. 3 to Ka’shawn Roberts
Stauffer, Elijah Tobias, 9 pound 3 ounce boy, was born Dec. 3 to Destinie Kristoffersen and Shawn Stauffer
Valdez, Lincoln Colt, an 8 pound 5 ounce boy, was born Dec. 3 to Mr. and Mrs. Erik Valdez
Ives, Brooklyn Sophia, a 7 pound 9 ounce girl, was born Dec. 4 to Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Ives
Terry, Carter Sullivan, a 6 pound 8 ounce boy, was born Dec. 4 to Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Terry
Montgomery, Benjamin Ashton, a 6 pound 10 ounce boy, was born Dec. 4 to Mr. and Mrs. Dillan Montgomery
McCullough, Axel Joshua Scott, a 7 pound 13 ounce boy, was born Dec. 4 to Mr. and Mrs. Joshua McCullough
Vargas, Ezra Gabriel, a 7 pound 13 ounce boy, was born Dec. 4 to Alyssa Crum and Mario Vargas Jr.
Martinez-Salazar, Julia Magdalena, a 5 pound 15 ounce girl, was born Dec. 5 to Susana Salazar and Carlos Martinez
Holloway, Auleah Eternity, a 5 pound 6 ounce girl, was born Dec. 5 to Tara Holloway
Esquivel, Milani Hope, a 6 pound 6 ounce girl, was born Dec. 6 to Anastasia Ortega and Ramon Esquivel
Oakes, Jameson Harold, a 6 pound 8 ounce boy, was born Dec. 6 to Abby Love and Gregory Oakes
Noble, Jeremiah Noel, a 6 pound 4 ounce boy, was born Dec. 7 to Alyssa Aguilar and Wesley Noble
Van Blaricom, Natalie Carol, a 6 pound 15 ounce girl, was born Dec. 7 to Mr. and Mrs. Jeremiah Van Blaricom
Saad, Zain Ali, a 6 pound 9 ounce boy, was born Dec. 7 to Mr. and Mrs. Saadeddine Saad