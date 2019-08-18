Crawford, Kaislee Jo, a 3-pound 11-ounce girl, was born Aug. 4 to Patricia Hammock and Nicholas Crawford
Green, Synaih Amara, a 6-pound 11-ounce girl, was born Aug. 4 to Zakyia Bell and Deshauneven Green
Trejo, Quintavious Jarrell, a 6-pound 4-ounce boy, was born Aug. 4 to Mr. and Mrs. Quinston Trejo
Chastain, Joshua Dale, an 8-pound 14-ounce boy, was born Aug. 5 to Mr. and Mrs. Steven Chastain
Willis, Aliah Nova, a 6-pound 9-ounce girl, was born Aug. 5 to Mr. and Mrs. Tyrone Willis
Stevenson, Zipporah Yah’El, a 7-pound 10-ounce girl, was born Aug. 5 to Mr. and Mrs. John Stevenson Jr.
Lopez Jr., Christopher Ray, an 8-pound 1-ounce boy, was born Aug. 5 to Erika Campos and Christopher Lopez Sr.
Hunt, Clyde Atticus, a 5-pound 11-ounce boy, was born Aug. 5 to Samantha Montes
Bowling, Hunter James, a 6-pound 12-ounce boy, was born Aug. 5 to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Bowling
Leyva, Destini Rose, a 7-pound 7-ounce girl, was born Aug. 5 to Mr. and Mrs. James Leyva
Garbs, Sage Harper, a 2-pound 3-ounce girl, was born Aug. 6 to Mr. and Mrs. Lance Garbs
Garbs, Saylor Ann, a 2-pound 9-ounce girl, was born Aug. 6 to Mr. and Mrs. Lance Garbs
Lewis, Keller Louise, an 8-pound 11-ounce girl, was born Aug. 6 to Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Lewis
Gonzalez, Carlos Kain, a 7-pound 8-ounce boy, was born Aug. 6 to Mr. and Mrs. Juan Gonzalez
Izaguirre, Finnley Raye, a 7-pound 14-ounce girl, was born Aug. 6 to Mr. and Mrs. Jerrad Izaguirre
Hess, Parker Philip, a 6-pound 15-ounce boy, was born Aug. 6 to Melissa Bohan and William Hess
Gomez, Enzlee Amelia 7-pound 4-ounce girl, was born Aug. 6 to Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Gomez-Rodriguez
Carnahan, Marvin Edward, a 6-pound 14-ounce boy, was born Aug. 6 to Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Carnahan
Benner, Addyson Ellen-Nicole, a 5-pound 3-ounce girl, was born Aug. 7 to Mr. and Mrs. Travis Benner
Baker, Murray Delta, an 8-pound 6-ounce boy, was born Aug. 7 to Mr. and Mrs. Karl Baker
Felts, Dylan Tyler, an 8-pound 3-ounce boy, was born Aug. 7 to Mr. and Mrs. Justin Felts
Aguilar, Eden Rafael, an 8-pound 11-ounce boy, was born Aug. 7 to Mr. and Mrs. Rafael Aguilar
Henderson, Wesley Dallas, an 8-pound 12-ounce boy, was born Aug. 7 to Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Henderson
Arriaga, Cristian Alonso, a 6-pound 9-ounce boy, was born Aug. 7 to Mr. and Mrs. Angel Arriaga Juarez
Johnson, Olivia Jane, an 8-pound 9-ounce girl, was born Aug. 7 to Mr. and Mrs. William Johnson III
Finley, Amiya Royalty, a 7-pound 15-ounce girl, was born Aug. 7 to Amanda Seymour and Deaqual Finley
Helmus, Olivia Michelle, a 7-pound girl, was born Aug. 7 to Mr. and Mrs. Jose Vincent Helmus
Moreno, Genesis Esmerelda, a 6-pound 14-ounce girl, was born Aug. 7 to Janeth Calderon and Jimmy Moreno
Bazan, Rebecca Marie, an 8-pound 1-ounce girl, was born Aug. 8 to Faith Wingo and Pastor Bazan
Byers, Brycen Wray, a 7-pound 11-ounce boy, was born Aug. 8 to Desarae Baba and James Byers
Lay, Ruby Kate, an 8-pound girl, was born Aug. 8 to Mr. and Mrs. Jose Daniel Lay
Miranda, Viola Vicenta, a 7-pound 14-ounce girl, was born Aug. 8 to Catherine Miranda
Villacorta, Amelia Rose, a 6-pound 15-ounce girl, was born Aug. 8 to Mr. and Mrs. Jose Antonio Villacorta V
Washington, Kannon Ezekiel, a 5-pound 7-ounce boy, was born Aug. 8 to Lauren Freed
Trevino, Adriel Benjamin, a 6-pound 3-ounce boy, was born Aug. 9 to Mr. and Mrs. Victor Trevino
Yoder, Mila Ann, a 5-pound 1-ounce girl, was born Aug. 9 to Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Yoder
Yoder, Liam Andrew, a 6-pound 14-ounce boy, was born Aug. 9 to Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Yoder
Brown, Corbin Hendrick, an 8-pound 13-ounce boy, was born Aug. 9 to Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Brown
Hall, Ryder Lane, a 4-pound 14-ounce boy, was born Aug. 9 to Kyla Chambers and Hunter Hall
Leyva, Christian Luca, a 5-pound boy, was born Aug. 9 to Keri Crawford and Juan Leyva
Leyva, Charlie Grace, a 3-pound 15-ounce girl, was born Aug. 9 to Keri Crawford and Juan Leyva
Savoie-Williams, Aurora Raine, a 6-pound 4-ounce girl, was born Aug. 10 to Monica Savoie and John Williams
Kemp, Benjamin Walter, a 7-pound 9-ounce boy, was born Aug. 10 to Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Kemp
Matheny, Oliver John, a 7-pound 7-ounce boy, was born Aug. 10 to Mr. and Mrs. James Matheny
Bowens, Ke’Mari Lee, a 7-pound 11-ounce boy, was born Aug. 10 to Alaysha Pratcher
Franco, Aris Miguel, a 7-pound 12-ounce boy, was born Aug. 10 to Mr. and Mrs. Abundio Franco
Lavan, Jay’Vion Lee, a 7-pound 2-ounce boy, was born Aug. 10 to Marqiisha Evans and Willie Lavan III