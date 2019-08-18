Crawford, Kaislee Jo, a 3-pound 11-ounce girl, was born Aug. 4 to Patricia Hammock and Nicholas Crawford

Green, Synaih Amara, a 6-pound 11-ounce girl, was born Aug. 4 to Zakyia Bell and Deshauneven Green

Trejo, Quintavious Jarrell, a 6-pound 4-ounce boy, was born Aug. 4 to Mr. and Mrs. Quinston Trejo

Chastain, Joshua Dale, an 8-pound 14-ounce boy, was born Aug. 5 to Mr. and Mrs. Steven Chastain

Willis, Aliah Nova, a 6-pound 9-ounce girl, was born Aug. 5 to Mr. and Mrs. Tyrone Willis

Stevenson, Zipporah Yah’El, a 7-pound 10-ounce girl, was born Aug. 5 to Mr. and Mrs. John Stevenson Jr.

Lopez Jr., Christopher Ray, an 8-pound 1-ounce boy, was born Aug. 5 to Erika Campos and Christopher Lopez Sr.

Hunt, Clyde Atticus, a 5-pound 11-ounce boy, was born Aug. 5 to Samantha Montes

Bowling, Hunter James, a 6-pound 12-ounce boy, was born Aug. 5 to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Bowling

Leyva, Destini Rose, a 7-pound 7-ounce girl, was born Aug. 5 to Mr. and Mrs. James Leyva

Garbs, Sage Harper, a 2-pound 3-ounce girl, was born Aug. 6 to Mr. and Mrs. Lance Garbs

Garbs, Saylor Ann, a 2-pound 9-ounce girl, was born Aug. 6 to Mr. and Mrs. Lance Garbs

Lewis, Keller Louise, an 8-pound 11-ounce girl, was born Aug. 6 to Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Lewis

Gonzalez, Carlos Kain, a 7-pound 8-ounce boy, was born Aug. 6 to Mr. and Mrs. Juan Gonzalez

Izaguirre, Finnley Raye, a 7-pound 14-ounce girl, was born Aug. 6 to Mr. and Mrs. Jerrad Izaguirre

Hess, Parker Philip, a 6-pound 15-ounce boy, was born Aug. 6 to Melissa Bohan and William Hess

Gomez, Enzlee Amelia 7-pound 4-ounce girl, was born Aug. 6 to Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Gomez-Rodriguez

Carnahan, Marvin Edward, a 6-pound 14-ounce boy, was born Aug. 6 to Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Carnahan

Benner, Addyson Ellen-Nicole, a 5-pound 3-ounce girl, was born Aug. 7 to Mr. and Mrs. Travis Benner

Baker, Murray Delta, an 8-pound 6-ounce boy, was born Aug. 7 to Mr. and Mrs. Karl Baker

Felts, Dylan Tyler, an 8-pound 3-ounce boy, was born Aug. 7 to Mr. and Mrs. Justin Felts

Aguilar, Eden Rafael, an 8-pound 11-ounce boy, was born Aug. 7 to Mr. and Mrs. Rafael Aguilar

Henderson, Wesley Dallas, an 8-pound 12-ounce boy, was born Aug. 7 to Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Henderson

Arriaga, Cristian Alonso, a 6-pound 9-ounce boy, was born Aug. 7 to Mr. and Mrs. Angel Arriaga Juarez

Johnson, Olivia Jane, an 8-pound 9-ounce girl, was born Aug. 7 to Mr. and Mrs. William Johnson III

Finley, Amiya Royalty, a 7-pound 15-ounce girl, was born Aug. 7 to Amanda Seymour and Deaqual Finley

Helmus, Olivia Michelle, a 7-pound girl, was born Aug. 7 to Mr. and Mrs. Jose Vincent Helmus

Moreno, Genesis Esmerelda, a 6-pound 14-ounce girl, was born Aug. 7 to Janeth Calderon and Jimmy Moreno

Bazan, Rebecca Marie, an 8-pound 1-ounce girl, was born Aug. 8 to Faith Wingo and Pastor Bazan

Byers, Brycen Wray, a 7-pound 11-ounce boy, was born Aug. 8 to Desarae Baba and James Byers

Lay, Ruby Kate, an 8-pound girl, was born Aug. 8 to Mr. and Mrs. Jose Daniel Lay

Miranda, Viola Vicenta, a 7-pound 14-ounce girl, was born Aug. 8 to Catherine Miranda

Villacorta, Amelia Rose, a 6-pound 15-ounce girl, was born Aug. 8 to Mr. and Mrs. Jose Antonio Villacorta V

Washington, Kannon Ezekiel, a 5-pound 7-ounce boy, was born Aug. 8 to Lauren Freed

Trevino, Adriel Benjamin, a 6-pound 3-ounce boy, was born Aug. 9 to Mr. and Mrs. Victor Trevino

Yoder, Mila Ann, a 5-pound 1-ounce girl, was born Aug. 9 to Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Yoder

Yoder, Liam Andrew, a 6-pound 14-ounce boy, was born Aug. 9 to Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Yoder

Brown, Corbin Hendrick, an 8-pound 13-ounce boy, was born Aug. 9 to Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Brown

Hall, Ryder Lane, a 4-pound 14-ounce boy, was born Aug. 9 to Kyla Chambers and Hunter Hall

Leyva, Christian Luca, a 5-pound boy, was born Aug. 9 to Keri Crawford and Juan Leyva

Leyva, Charlie Grace, a 3-pound 15-ounce girl, was born Aug. 9 to Keri Crawford and Juan Leyva

Savoie-Williams, Aurora Raine, a 6-pound 4-ounce girl, was born Aug. 10 to Monica Savoie and John Williams

Kemp, Benjamin Walter, a 7-pound 9-ounce boy, was born Aug. 10 to Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Kemp

Matheny, Oliver John, a 7-pound 7-ounce boy, was born Aug. 10 to Mr. and Mrs. James Matheny

Bowens, Ke’Mari Lee, a 7-pound 11-ounce boy, was born Aug. 10 to Alaysha Pratcher

Franco, Aris Miguel, a 7-pound 12-ounce boy, was born Aug. 10 to Mr. and Mrs. Abundio Franco

Lavan, Jay’Vion Lee, a 7-pound 2-ounce boy, was born Aug. 10 to Marqiisha Evans and Willie Lavan III