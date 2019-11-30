First Baptist Church in Salado will bring the Nativity story to life during the annual Salado Christmas Stroll Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 13-14.
The church will present their Live Nativity from 6-8 p.m. each night at 210 S. Main St.
Frank Wallace, associate pastor of adult ministries, said the church has been presenting the Live Nativity for at least 30 years.
The characters of the nativity are portrayed by volunteers who create a series of scenes from the events leading up to the birth of Jesus.
Wallace said as visitors pass through the Live Nativity there are panels with scripture references narrating the different stages of the story along the way, while Christmas music plays in the background.
The scenes will depict Mary and Joseph and the donkey making their way to Bethlehem, the shepherds and the angels, and finally the stable scene with the Wise Men.
“Along the way there are narrative panels that are telling them the scriptures and the story that is leading to that point where Jesus is born and is there in the manger,” Wallace said.
He said a lot of work goes into putting the Live Nativity together.
“We’ve had the backdrops for a long, long time, and of course it gets replaced and upgraded through the years,” Wallace said. “But there’s a crew that puts that all together.”
He said volunteers sign up ahead of time to participate on the evenings of the Salado Stroll, and to portray multiple casts of characters. The casts appear in shifts, switching out every half-hour.
He said the nativity usually has around 100 people involved. The cast also includes animals like the donkey, sheep and, at times, cattle, goats and other four-legged characters.
Wallace said he hopes people who witness the Live Nativity not only get spiritually re-enforced, but that the experience will be made real for them as they pass through.
“Our hope is they will see the story as it’s been portrayed to us in scripture, and it will renew their hope in the season,” he said. “And it wouldn’t be focused on the material parts of it, but the actual beauty of our Lord in the flesh coming to be a part of our lives and provide us an opportunity for salvation.”