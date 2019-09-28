Central Texas residents are invited to join St. Francis Episcopal Church and other local congregations in two community-wide events this coming weekend in celebration of St. Francis Day.
Also known as the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, St. Francis Day is traditionally celebrated on or around Oct. 4 and honors the life of the patron saint of animals.
The annual Blessing of the Animals will take place Saturday, and the annual St. Francis Fest/Willkommen zum Oktoberfest will take place Sunday. Both events will take place at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple, and will be hosted with St. Francis School, Christ Episcopal Church and Covenant Lutheran Church.
The Blessing of the Animals service will begin 10 a.m. in the outdoor chapel. The Rev. David Krause, St. Francis parish priest, will lead the service and perform blessings over all pets. For their safety, pets should be on a leash or in a carrier.
Lyn Miller, St. Francis Fest Chairwoman, said the Blessing of the Animals is an opportunity to celebrate the animals that give their owners support, love and companionship.
“We get blessings every Sunday, and so once a year we give our animal a blessing so that God just looks over them too,” she said.
St. Francis Fest will begin in the Great Hall around 11 a.m., after the 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning worship service. The parish will continue the tradition of offering a real German Fall Festival with German cuisine and all the fixings. Miller said all German dishes and desserts will be prepared and brought by parishioners. German beer and wine will also be available.
A silent auction will also take place during the luncheon, featuring items donated by members of the congregation.
“A lot of these are handmade and handcrafted by our parishioners,” Miller said.
She said auction items will include wooden boxes, woven baskets, wreaths, a 1970s German stein, German novelty teapots and more.
Miller said some proceeds from the auction will go toward church building repairs and renovations. The rest of the proceeds will go to the parish of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Orange.
“We’ve been helping them through Hurricane Harvey, and that’s where some of our money is going to go to,” she said.
The community is invited to attend both of St. Francis’ events this coming weekend.