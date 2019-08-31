What does it really mean that Jesus lived and died in our place?
During an interview, actor Kevin Bacon recounted when his 6-year-old son saw Footloose for the first time. He said, “Hey, Dad, you know that thing in the movie where you swing from the rafters of that building? That’s really cool, how did you do that?”
I said, “Well, I didn’t do that part – it was a stunt man.”
“What’s a stunt man?” he asked.
“That’s someone who dresses like me and does things I can’t do.”
“Oh,” he replied and walked out of the room looking a little confused.
A little later he said, “Hey, Dad, you know that thing in the movie where you spin around on that gym bar and land on your feet? How did you do that?”
I said, “Well, I didn’t do that. It was a gymnastics double.”
“What’s a gymnastics double?” he asked.
“That’s a guy who dresses in my clothes and does things I can’t do.”
There was silence from my son, then he asked in a concerned voice, “Dad, what did you do?”
“I got all the glory,” I sheepishly replied.
Jesus didn’t just do your stunts from time to time, he lived his whole life in your place. He knew the direction of the Father and followed perfectly. He saw the fiery arrows of Satan’s temptations and extinguished every one of them. He suffered not only physical torment, but also God’s just wrath for every sin and died, truly died, in your place. And what did you do? You got all the glory. You got all the credit.
God made salvation complete through what he suffered to bring many sons and daughters to glory (Heb 2:10). He took on your sins and died the death you and I deserve. But you get the forgiveness, holiness, and eternal life you needed! You get to bask in Jesus’ glory! What a deal!
Because Jesus lived and died for you, God sees you in a new way. He doesn’t see your sin. He doesn’t see the things you are ashamed of. When you come to God through Jesus, laying your sins at the cross, God sees your life as perfectly lived – like Jesus’ life.