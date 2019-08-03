First Assembly of God in Rockdale will host a revival featuring the Rev. Jeremy Brown beginning Sunday, Aug. 11. The church is located at 310 Childress Drive.
Revival services will begin 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, and 7 p.m. Aug. 11-14.
The Rev. RL Love, senior pastor, said Brown is a comedian/evangelist from Flynn, whose slogan is “Keep Walking.”
Love said the church usually hosts revivals on an annual basis.
“We’re actually going to have two this time; one in August with Jeremy Brown and the other is with a guy by the name of Rev. Randy Whitehead and that’s in September,” he said. “But that’s not usual. Our usual is just one time a year.”
Love said each revival service will include a time of worship, prayer and a message. A love offering will also be taken.
He encouraged anyone in Rockdale community, or “anybody that would want to come from anywhere” to attend the revival.