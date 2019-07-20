The Texas Country Boys musical group will perform a free concert 6 p.m. Sunday at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 W. FM 93 in Temple.
The group is comprised of ministers of music and other church musicians from the North Central Texas area who formed several years ago for the purpose of going to the Ukraine to present evangelistic gospel concerts with a Texas country flare.
This will be their second time to do a concert in Temple. They partnered with Evangelist Michael Gott while in the Ukraine and have seen thousands make decisions for Christ since 2011.
Derrel Thompson, Minister of Music at Taylor’s Valley, said he is excited about hosting the group again and invites anyone to attend the free concert.
“The concert will include some good old-fashioned country tunes as well as modern worship songs done with a country/Texas twist. It will be a great time of fun, fellowship and worship,” Thompson said.
A free will offering will be collected to help support the group’s upcoming trip to the Ukraine.
For information contact the church at 254-939-0503 or email dthompson@tvbc.net.