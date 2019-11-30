Christmas concerts
The Central Texas Master Singers Choir and Orchestra will perform Christmas concerts 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Memorial Baptist Church, 6161 S. Fifth St. in Temple, and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at LifeWay Fellowship, 4001 E. Elms Road in Killeen.
Advanced ticket reservations are $20 per person. Tickets at the door cost $30, if available. Seating is limited. For information or to make a reservation contact Emily Kirkpatrick at 254-654-2150 or visit www.centraltexasmastersingers.com.
Gospel concert
The Ferguson family gospel group will perform 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12237 FM 2843 in Salado.
The concert will feature gospel and Christmas music. A potluck meal will follow the concert. The event is open to the public.
Victory Missionary Baptist Church homecoming
Victory Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 E. Ave. A in Temple, will celebrate its 2019 Homecoming, Family and Friends Day 3 p.m. Sunday.
The speaker will be the Rev. Allen Burr Jr. from Toliver Baptist Church in Waco.
The event is open to the public.
Bethel I.M. Church Young Women’s Annual
Bethel Independent Methodist Church, 707 S. 22nd St. in Temple, will celebrate its Young Women’s Annual 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The Rev. Faye Johnson and the congregation from Cameron Grove Baptist Church in Cameron will be the special guests.
