When I think of the month of November several things immediately come to mind. Originally living in the northeast, I immediately think of the cool air, beautiful trees covered in a rainbow of colors, the first deep snow of the season, Veterans Day, and of course Thanksgiving.
For our family, Thanksgiving meant gathering over a big turkey, homemade stuffing, green bean casserole, and lumpy (the way I like them) mashed potatoes with gravy. As I grew older, our family would take turns around the table saying things for which we were thankful.
During this month, I have been challenging our students to heed Paul’s teaching in Colossians to “have their eyes wide open in gratitude” (Col. 4:2 MSG). When asked, a student defined gratitude as, “being thankful”. My response affirmed his definition, but also included a challenge to deepen his understanding of gratitude.
I continued by saying that often we are thankful for things that we consider to be good, helpful or positive. However, if we invoke gratitude, we can be “thankful” even in difficult times. Let me briefly explain. I believe that gratitude arises from a heart that, even in the difficult times, is able to see mercy and grace in all things.
The Christian band the Newsboys release a song several years ago entitled, “Real Good Thing”. The verse simply said, “When we don’t get what we deserve, it’s a real good thing. And when we get what we don’t deserve, it’s a real good thing”. The first part of the verse describes mercy, while the latter describes grace.
Imagine how our dispositions would change if we followed Paul’s charge to have “our eyes wide open in gratitude”. In other words, no matter what our circumstance, we were actively looking for the mercy and grace extended to us. I know personally, it has helped me to be “thankful” for a lot of things, that on the surface were anything but positive.
So, during this season practice gratitude, and you just might have a longer list of things that you are thankful for.