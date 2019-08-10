St. Monica Catholic Church, 30 S. Nolan Ave. in Cameron will present the annual Homecoming Festival on Sunday, Aug. 18, celebrating the church’s 137-year heritage. The event will feature music, a picnic and community fun.
The day will begin with a Spanish mass at 7 a.m., followed by polka mass at 10 a.m. with music provided by Czech and Then Some out of Ennis.
Brenda Labay, picnic co-chairwoman, said the polka mass is just like a normal mass, but with polka music.
“It’s gorgeous,” she said. “I’m not a polka fan, but I love the mass.”
The picnic and games will begin after mass. All game booths will be open at noon. Labay said there will be several new games this year, as well as a country store, Bingo from noon to 4 p.m. and a live auction beginning at 3:30 p.m.
The horseshoe tournament will begin at 1 p.m. Registration will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is $20 per team.
Labay said the festival is open for everyone to attend.
“And we have a delicious barbecue meal and then we have a hamburger booth and tamales, snow cones and all kinds of stuff,” she said.
Barbecue beef and sausage plates will be available for $10 each. Serving will begin at 10:30 a.m. and be available until sell out, and a drive through line for to-go plates will be open.
Labay said funds raised from the festival will go back to church activities and helping the general fund for repairs, insurance and utilities.
“It just goes for everything that we have for the church, the church grounds, everything,” she said.
Labay encouraged everyone to come out and enjoy the fun and help support the church.