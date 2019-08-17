For decades, Heights Baptist Church in Temple has been holding services, participating in missions and serving the community.
These are some of the works that will be remembered 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, when the church holds a service celebrating its 70th anniversary.
All church members past and present, as well as the public, are invited to this special service. Former pastors Dr. Leroy Kemp and Dr. Tom Henderson will be the guest speakers and music will be provided by past and present music ministers.
Kemp was the pastor at Heights Baptist from 1959-1964, while Henderson served at the church from 1991-2006.
Heights Baptist was founded in 1949 by a few members of Memorial Baptist Church who saw there was a need in the southwest portion of Temple for a new church. The 19 founding members of the church originally met at the home of Travis Evetts and his wife.
“I have been an active member for 50 years, but I visited several times before I moved my membership there,” church member Mary Huggins said. “The church has grown considerably (over the years). But, as most churches are, our location is not conducive to some of the new neighborhoods that bring new people in. I have seen the growth drop considerably, but we are hanging in.”
While the church started with only 19 members, it now caters to more than 200 people of the nearby area who worship in the sanctuary built in 1964.
With their growth, members of the church now have been able to participate in mission trips around the state. In addition to these trips, members have been active in local volunteer organizations such as Feed My Sheep and Celebrate Recovery.
Members of the church have traveled to several different countries, with five out of the seven continents being visited by one of the church’s members out on a mission.
“My husband, Billy, was 2 when Heights Baptist began, so he has been a member here for 70 years,” church member Judy Wiesner said. “We have had nine pastors. While I wasn’t here for the very first, I was here for the second. We began as a mission church, and the church has had a heart for missions since the beginning.”
The church is located at 1220 S. 49th St. in Temple.