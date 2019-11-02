Gospel group Paul’s Journey will hold a concert 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at First Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12237 FM 2843 in Salado. This will be the church’s last time to host the group since they are retiring at the end of the year.
The group is a full-time gospel music ministry and travels about 200 days a year nationwide, according to a news release. The group said they hope to present a program that is not only entertaining but uplifting to the soul as well.
The group started more than 37 years ago. In 2007, the group was voted SGM FanFair Favorite Male Quartet. They were awarded South Texas Association Group of the Year for 2001, 2004, 2007, and then again in 2014. The group was also nominated for Diamond Award as Group of the Year in 2004. They were also nominated for Horizon Group of the Year in 2012 and most recently was chosen by the Singing News southern gospel fans as one of the Top 5Traditional Qt in the 2013 and 2014.
Rod Treme is the bass singer and manager of the group. He is also a licensed, ordained minister. Treme is an original member of the group and has written many of the songs performed and recorded by the group including “I’m On A Mission,” “The Almighty One,” “My Lord’s Coming Some Day,” “When I go Home,” and “A Boy Like Me.” He was voted S.T.G.M.A Male Vocalist of the year for 2004 and 2014. He was also voted at S.G.M. Fan Fair as one of the top five bass singers in the country. He and his wife, Dianne, live in Magnolia. They have three daughters, five grandchildren and one great grandchild. Rod is to be inducted to the Southern Gospel Music Hall of fame this fall.