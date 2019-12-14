St. Paul United Methodist Church in Temple will offer the annual Blue Christmas worship service at noon Saturday, Dec. 21.
Blue Christmas services have grown in frequency over the past 10 years as more and more churches seek to reach out and help people who are suffering from sadness and loss at Christmastime. The service is traditionally held on Dec. 21, the winter solstice, as it is the shortest day in the calendar year.
“We want to let people know it is okay to be sad,” the Rev. Tom Lathen, pastor at St. Paul Church, said in a news release. “By coming together for a brief service of music, scripture and worship, we believe we can offer people a time to reflect on past pains, and maybe even begin to move past some of that pain.”
The service will include singing and special prayers and readings, but Lathen said people can simply come sit and listen.
“We want everyone to feel comfortable,” he said. If that means just sitting in the back of the church and listening, that is just fine. For someone who has never been to church, or hasn’t been to church for a long time, it can be a little scary. People want to try to fit in, and it can be hard to know what to do.”
Lathen said this is a service where there are no expectations placed on attendees. He said he hopes people with a burden on their hearts as Christmas approaches, will come find a welcoming spirit.
“That spirit is the peace of Christ, and we want to share that peace in a non-threatening way to anyone who is having a tough time,” Lathen said.
St. Paul United Methodist Church is located at 2407 W. Ave. P. Christmas Eve services will be held 6 p.m. Regular Sunday services are 11 a.m. K-2 Sunday School is held at 10:15 a.m. and Adult Bible Study is offered 4:45 p.m. Thursday.