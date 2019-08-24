Heights Baptist 70th anniversary
Heights Baptist Church, located on the corner of Avenue M and 49th Street in Temple, will celebrate its 70th anniversary on Sunday.
All members past and present are invited to participate in this event. The service will begin at 10 a.m. with worship featuring pastors and music ministers that have served as staff at Heights Baptist. Dr. Lerory Kemp and Dr. Tom Henderson, both former pastors, will be the guest speakers.
Bethel I.M. Church Men’s Day Annual
Bethel I.M. Church, 707 S. 22nd St. in Temple, will celebrate its Men’s Day Annual 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Durial Stimpson and the congregation from Mt. Pleasant M.B. Church in Downsville will be the special guests.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult evening class is now registering members for next year’s 30-week Bible study of “Red Sea to the Jordan River”. The study encompasses Exodus, Leviticus and Numbers.
Beginning Sept. 9, the class will meet 7:30-9 p.m. Mondays in the small sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Belton, located at Sixth Street and Main Street. The class is open to all adults. Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, or married couples.
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. Questions are then discussed in groups.
The class will break for Christmas and spring vacations and finish at the end of April 2020.
For information or to register, contact the class coordinator at 254-773-1842 or visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org.
Bethel Church events
Former Dallas Cowboy Akin Ayodele will be the guest speaker Sunday as part of the Tailgate Sunday program at Bethel Church of the Assemblies of God. Service times are 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. There will be a tailgate party with food after each service. Those who attend are encouraged to wear their favorite football team’s jersey.
HOUSE, the worship ministry of Bethel, will host a party 7 p.m. Wednesday to celebrate the release of its new worship album. Doors will open 6:15 p.m. Guests will be able to pick up copies of the album before it’s released to the public Friday.
The church is located at 22621 SE HK Dodgen Loop in Temple.
