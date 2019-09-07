It seems hard to believe that Summer is over, kids are back at school, and we’ve already enjoyed our first holiday (Labor Day) of the Fall season. It won’t be long until the retail stores begin their wonderful transformation into the Winter Wonderlands of Christmas.
Before you get all caught up in the frenzy waiting just around the corner, or if you’re already living in the frenzy because the summer didn’t quite go the way you planned, let me encourage you to just stop and be still.
I know what you’re thinking, “I don’t have time to be still”. If that’s you, you need it more than you know.
In Psalm 46:10, we are told to “Be still, and know that I am God”.
We experience God’s peace and calming power when we take the time to slow down and be still before Him.
Mother Teresa said, “We need to find God, and He cannot be found in noise and restlessness. God is the friend of silence”.
I recently taught about rest and how important it is for us to take time to be still. Using the creation account recorded in scripture, although an omnipotent (all powerful) God did not need a day to rest, He did, and commanded us to do the same.
Why, you ask? Because He is also omniscient (all knowing), He knew we would not rest in our pursuit to achieve and accumulate. As I’ve discovered He always does when He is going to ask something big from us, He became the example and rested.
Follow His example. Rest and find Him and His peace in the silence.