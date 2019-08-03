Crimson River Ministries will welcome Greater Vision to Temple for their 29th annual gospel concert beginning 7 p.m. Friday at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, 2497 W. FM 93 in Temple.
Tickets are available at crimsonriverministries.com.
Greater Vision had its beginnings in December 1990 when former Cathedral Quartet members Gerald Wolfe and Mark Trammell joined with then newcomer Chris Allman to form the trio from Morristown, Tenn. Since that time, Greater Vision has become a household name in gospel music.
Gerald Wolfe is the founder, emcee, pianist and sometimes vocalist for the group. He is known today as one of the icons of gospel music for his work both on the platform and off, as one of the true influencers in today’s gospel music world.
Chris Allman sings tenor for the group. He is in his second tour of duty with the group, leaving in 1995 to pursue a solo career and then to plant a church in North Carolina. His voice is the standard for many of today’s tenor singers.
Rodney Griffin sings lead, plays bass guitar and writes many of the group’s songs. For more than a decade and a half, he has been voted “Favorite Songwriter” by the readers of Singing News Magazine.
Jon Epley is the newest member of the group, singing baritone. His rich baritone voice blends well with Chris and Rodney.
Greater Vision will be introducing songs from their soon-to-be-released recording entitled “You’ve Arrived.”
Crimson River Ministries spokesman Tony Watson said the ministry and Greater Vision are forever linked.
“When we heard that Greater Vision was forming, that is when James (father-in-law James Rhoads) and I determined to try our hand at bringing gospel music groups to Temple,” Watson said in a news release. “We knew they were going to prove to be an outstanding group. They began in December of 1990 and we had our first concert in February 1991 and it was with Greater Vision. They’ve been coming every year since.”
Tickets cost $25 for Artist Circle, which is the middle two sections of pews and $22 for General Admission, which is the outside two sections of pews.
“I encourage people to get tickets early, because this concert has been known to sell out, including last year,” Watson said.
For concert information, contact Watson at 214-862-1069 or tonywatsonfbc@gmail.com.