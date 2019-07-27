When family and friends come to visit, I often share our internet password so they can enjoy a wireless connection. This is necessary for optimum use of their electronic devices. However, in addition to the internet, there’s another means of communication that our family shares. Let me illustrate.
For many years, my wife and I and our three children were involved in Christian ministry in northern Brazil. On a Sunday afternoon after spring break in 1985, our two older elementary children were returning to their mission boarding school near the mouth of the Amazon River. After goodbyes, they boarded the Airbus 300 for the short flight to Belem.
We watched the large aircraft taxi to the far end of the runway to turn for takeoff. And then it happened! The right tires sank deeply into the rain-soaked ground at the edge of the runway, and there the plane awkwardly sat. As our son and daughter were ferried back to the terminal, they overheard the flight attendants discussing why this had happened. They were convinced that the pilot had been drinking!
Our kids didn’t mind spending another day at home. The next day they got another flight safely to Belem. As concerned parents, we had prayed for their protection so were very grateful for a bogged-down plane that Sunday. Who knows what might have happened if the aircraft had taken off with an incompetent pilot? Weeks later we discovered that my sister in Pennsylvania had also been praying, asking for our children’s safety during that spring break!
This incident vividly reminded our family that we had a spiritual connection to God’s power. It goes far beyond cyberspace. This ultimate wireless connection is called prayer! The Bible writer James said, “The prayer of a righteous man is powerful and effective.” (James 5:16) It worked when my sister prayed from so far away. And back in the Early Church, it worked for the Apostle Peter when he faced certain death by King Herod (Acts 12:1-4). In Acts 12:5 we read, “…but the church was earnestly praying to God for him.” Soon Peter was miraculously released by God’s power and continued his outstanding ministry for many years! (Acts 12:8-17)
I surely enjoy modern technology which connects me instantly to information and people around the world. But the best wireless connection is far more powerful, accessible, and important. It worked for Peter, and it works for our family! Won’t you join me as together we renew our faith in God’s power through regular, fervent prayer, the best wireless connection?