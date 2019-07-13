The San Gabriel Christian Church in Thorndale will host the thirteen-year veteran group of Christian singers, The Steel Magnolias, beginning 6 p.m. Sunday evening.
The singing group, headquartered in San Marcos, will present a fully choreographed concert of Southern gospel music for this free community-wide concert.
The Steel Magnolias have sung throughout America and Canada, with their most recent extended 11 day concert tour through the New England States last fall. They presented seven concerts in the Washington, D.C. area before moving north to singe in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and on to Portland, Maine. The group presents gospel music concerts all year in churches, community and performing arts centers, VA hospitals, prisons, assisted living facilities, plus spontaneous “flash mob singings” everywhere they travel.
Through their music, scriptures and personal testimonies, The Steel Magnolias present an energized and exciting message of Christ’s love and salvation through their dynamic testimonies and singing.
This year’s theme is “Joy in the Journey,” based on the scripture John 15:11, as the ladies share their testimonies of true joy in their everyday lives and specifically in serving the Lord.
Pastor Billy Bob Cox and the congregation of San Gabriel Christian Church invite the community to come hear The Steel Magnolias present this special concert. The church is located at 184 County Road 421 in Thorndale.
For more information about The Steel Magnolias, visit www.thesteelmagnolias.com or visit www.facebook.com/ thesteelmagnoliastx.