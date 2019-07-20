A trip to New York City usually involves sightseeing and relaxation, but for a group of high school students from Temple this was not the case.
These students all came to the big city not to sightsee but rather to teach. This trip was organized by Temple Bible Church in an effort to go to New York and teach English and the Bible to those in need.
The trip, which occurred earlier this month, focused most on bringing those students from the church that had never gone on one of these trips before, said trip leader Dave Tate.
While in New York the Temple group worked with the local organization Urban Nations Outreach to provide English as a Second Language services to immigrants living in and around the Queens area.
“The organization that we worked with, Urban Nations Outreach, has always stayed the same,” Tate said. “They are the ones on the ground, and they carry that ministry work out throughout the whole year. In the summer they bring in groups every week for seven to eight weeks, and those teams help them out with what they do the rest of the year anyways.”
In addition to teaching, those on the trip also went to local parks to minister with children’s bible clubs. This helped those kids from Temple learn of, and become more knowledgeable about, other cultures, Tate said.
“Most of the people that we are reaching out to in those parks are probably also people who could utilize those ESL classes,” Tate said. “So it is a way to build a relationship with those people and potentially invite them into the ESL stuff that (Urban Nation Outreach) provides. (Urban Nations Outreach) uses those relationships provided by the kids clubs and ESL to hopefully share the gospel with people and launch those people into churches.”
Tate said that most of the students who go on these trips really enjoy their experience and get a lot out of it, especially when it comes to learning about other cultures.
“In this part of Queens, it is almost all immigrant people so you come across lots of different faith backgrounds,” Tate said. “I think our students find it more easy to talk about faith and what they believe there than they do here in Central Texas. The people there are willing to talk about their faith and what they believe, and are very willing to hear about what you believe.”
Students spent eight days in the city, with the five days during the week dedicated towards their work with Urban Nations. The other three days were used either for travel or to allow the kids to explore New York.