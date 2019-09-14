Life Chain event
Life Chain, an event featuring prayer and the carrying of signage calling for an end to abortion, will take place Sunday, Oct. 6, along South 31st Street in Temple.
Those who attend will display signs such as “abortion kills children,” “Jesus forgives and heals,” and “pray to end abortion.”
The group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Chick-Fil-A restaurant on South 31st Street. For information call Milton Hensley at 254-718-0770 or visit www.lifechain.net.
Golden Age Day program
Eighth Street Baptist Church, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Temple, will hold a Golden Age Day program 10 a.m. Sunday.
The theme of the event is “Standing Firm in Christ” and the corresponding scripture is 2 Corinthians 1:12-22.
Deacon Hank Byers will serve as the master of ceremony. A tribute to honorees will be given by Beverly Bailey and a memorial will be presented by Rachel Cook. Anthony Brown will present the poem “Through the Golden Years”. The spoken word will be delivered by the Rev. Allen Burr Jr., pastor emeritus from Greater Bosqueville Baptist Church in Waco. The Rev. Roscoe C. Harrison Jr. will provide the closing remarks.
Best of the Wurst at Covenant Lutheran
Covenant Lutheran Church, 4202 Hickory Road in Temple, will hold its annual The Best of the Wurst fest from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
The event will feature live music and a meal. The meal will include sausage, German potato salad, red cabbage and green beans.
Holy Trinity Church Corn Hill bazaar
Holy Trinity Church in Corn Hill will hold its annual bazaar Sunday.
A Holy Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. and a fried chicken and barbecue dinner will be served starting at 11 a.m. A full day of activities will be held, including polka music, children’s games, bingo, a cake walk and live and silent auctions.
The church is located at 8626 FM 1105 in Jarrell. For information visit www.holytrinityofcornhill.org.
Leon Valley Church of Christ special program
Leon Valley Church of Christ, 4404 Twin City Boulevard in Temple, will hold a special program, “More than a Children’s Story” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16-19.
Speaker Drew Nelson will discuss selected Old Testament characters and their impact in today’s life as instruction and encouragement.
For information visit www.leonvalleychurch.org.
Corinth Baptist Armourbearers’ annual
Corinth Baptist Church, 321 S 10th St. in Temple, will hold its 19th Armourbearers’ Annual Ministry Celebration 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The theme is “Our Pastor: A Leader Led and Empowered by God” and the corresponding scripture is Joshua 14:6-9. The proclamation of the gospel will be given by Bishop D.L. Jackson, pastor of Bountiful Blessings Fulls Gospel Fellowship in Harker Heights. Music will be provided by the Ambassador choir of Corinth and the Bountiful Blessings choir.
Grant Chapel Baptist Sisterhood Fellowship program
Grant Chapel Baptist Church, 200 North St. in Troy, will hold a Sisterhood Fellowship program 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
Scheduled speakers include Julia Johnson, Grant Chapel Baptist Church Pastor Wayne Lott, Minister Sandra Daniel, New Life Evangelistic Center Pastor Sidney Maloy, Rose Fletcher Norman, Christ Gospel Church Pastor Alfred Morgan and Co-Pastor Renee Morgan.
The keynote speaker will be Evangelist Myrtle Johnson.
For information call 254-760-1910.
Memorial Baptist senior ministry
The senior ministry group of Memorial Baptist Church, 6161 S. Fifth St. in Temple, will meet Thursday, Sept. 19, in the church’s fellowship hall.
Games and fellowship will begin at 10:30 a.m. Singing of hymns, a devotional and prayer will precede the lunch. Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish to complement the barbecue, which is furnished by the church.
After lunch, Susan Bolton from the Ronald McDonald House will speak.
All senior adults are invited. For information contact Dr. Edna Bridges at 254-778-7091.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult evening class is registering members for this year’s 30-week in-depth interdenominational Bible study of Red Sea to the Jordan River. The study encompasses Exodus, Leviticus and Numbers.
The class meets weekly 7:30-9 p.m. on Monday in the small sanctuary of First Baptist Church, 506 N. Main St. in Belton, and is open to all adults. Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, or married couples. Visitors welcome.
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. These questions are discussed in small groups of about fifteen. Following the small groups there is a short teaching over the same section of Scripture.
The class will break for Christmas and spring vacations and finish at the end of April 2020.
To register or to obtain additional information, go to templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org or contact the class coordinator at 254-773-1842.
