Dyess Grove fall festival
Dyess Grove Baptist Church, 10771 Stringtown Road in Temple, will hold a fall festival 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
The event will include games, food, hay rides, inflatables, face painting and other activities. For information call 816-223-7845.
St. Matthew fall festival
Saint Matthew Catholic Church, 14051 US 190 in Rogers, will hold its annual fall festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
The event will include food, prize drawings, a bake sale, children’s games, and live music from The Good Ole Boys band. Plates of barbecue pulled pork and Slovacek’s sausage will be available for $10. To-go plates also will be available.
St. Stephen fall festival
Saint Stephen Catholic Church, 5471 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado, will hold a fall festival 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.
The event will include food, games, a car show, and live and silent auctions. A barbecue plates catered by Johnnie’s BBQ of Salado also will be available.
Church of the Visitation Westphalia picnic and homecoming
The 113th annual Church of the Visitation Westphalia picnic and homecoming will take place Sunday, Oct. 13 on the church grounds.
A Pilgrims’ Mass will be held at 10 am on the church grounds. The event will also feature food. Plates of sausage, fried chicken and Westphalia noodles will be available for $10. Homemade Westphalia sausage will be available for $5 per pound. Food will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Praha Brothers band will perform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A live auction will be held at 2 p.m.
The event also will include baked and homemade goods booths, games, face painting and other activities. A shuttle service will be available.
4U Conference
The 4U Conference ministry will hold a conference Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 15-16, at the Killeen Civic and Convention Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
On Tuesday, Oct. 15, food and vending will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The conference will start at 1 p.m. and end by 8 p.m. On Wednesday, Oct. 16, vending and check-in will be held 8:30-9 a.m. The conference will begin at 9 a.m. and end by 5 p.m.
The theme is “Believe Big!” Speakers include the Rev. Marsha Hoxworth, the Rev. Brad Levens, Dr. Sonjanette Crossley and Evangelist Dee Levens. The event will include anointed teachings and times of worship and prayer.
Registration is $29 for two days or $15 for one day. For information visit www.4uconferences.com.
Bethel I.M. Church Fifth Sunday program
Bethel I.M. Church, 707 S. 22nd St. in Temple, will hold its last Fifth Sunday program of the year 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Rev. Noah Cobb and the congregation from Peaceful Rest Baptist Church in Moody will be the special guests.
Corinth Baptist Church events
Corinth Baptist Church, 321 S. 10th St. in Temple, will hold its fourth-annual prayer breakfast 8 a.m. today.
The theme is “Something’s Bound to Happen When You Pray”. The corresponding scripture is Matthew 21:19-22. The keynote speaker will be Minister Margaret Pleasant of St. James United Methodist Church in Temple.
On Sunday at 11 a.m., the Young Women’s Auxiliary will hold its Annual at Corinth. The theme is “We Know How to Act Like Church, But Are We the Real Church of God?” The corresponding scripture is I Corinthians 1:2. The keynote speaker will be Minister Elverna Turner of Corinth. Music will be provided by the Ambassador Choir of Corinth.
Operation Christmas Child Countdown event
The Mid-Texas Area Operation Christmas Child team will hold a free Countdown event for the public 3-6 p.m. today in the fellowship hall at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the “shoebox ministry” and how God uses it to impact lives and how local residents can get involved in the program.
Life Chain event
Life Chain, an event featuring prayer and the carrying of signage calling for an end to abortion, will take place Sunday, Oct. 6, along South 31st Street in Temple.
The group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Chick-Fil-A restaurant on South 31st Street. For information call Milton Hensley at 254-718-0770 or visit www.lifechain.net.
Submission guidelines
Church news items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.