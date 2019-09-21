Temple Area Co-Ed Ministerial Association conference
The Temple Area Co-Ed Ministerial Association will sponsor a ministers’ conference 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Corinth Baptist Church, 321 S. 10th St. in Temple.
The theme of the conference is “Preparing to Enhance the People of God”. Dr. George Harrison Sr., moderator of Willow Grove Baptist District Association and pastor of First Baptist Church NBC of Waco, will speak on the topic “Methods of Bible Study and Syntax”. Dr. Ronald Smith, pastor of Mount Calvary Baptist Church of Houston, will speak on “Minister’s Ethics and Christology”. Apostle Gary Jones of Kingdom Builders International Ministries will speak on “God’s Armorbearers”.
The Rev. U.C. Barnes, president of the Temple Area Co-Ed Ministerial Association, is conference chairman. For information call 254-624-3578.
St. Francis Episcopal Church upcoming events
St. Francis Episcopal Church, 5001 Hickory Road in Temple, will hold several special events in October.
The church will hold a Blessing of the Animals service 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the outdoor chapel. The community is invited to bring their domestic pet or exotic pet to be blessed.
The church will hold St. Francis Fest/Octoberfest at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, in the great hall. The event will include a festival, German cuisine, and a silent auction. The event is open to the public.
St. James United Methodist church anniversary
On Sunday, the congregation of St. James United Methodist Church, located at 707 S. Third St.
in Temple, will celebrate its 146th anniversary/homecoming during the 11 am worship service.
St. James’ Pastor
The Rev. Charles Robinson, pastor of St. James United Methodist Church, will officiate the service.
There will be a tailgate gathering on the church grounds immediately following the service.
Visitors are welcome. For more information contact the church at 254-773-2849.
Best of the Wurst at Covenant Lutheran Church
Covenant Lutheran Church, 4202 Hickory Road in Temple, will hold its annual The Best of the Wurst fest from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
The event will feature live music and a meal. The meal will include sausage, German potato salad, red cabbage and green beans. Desserts will be available for a free-will offering.
Proceeds will benefit Feed My Sheep and Aware Central Texas.
Bethel I.M. Church Fifth Sunday program
Bethel I.M. Church, 707 S. 22nd St. in Temple, will have its last Fifth Sunday Mission program of the year 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
The Rev. Noah Cobb and the congregation from Peaceful Rest Baptist Church in Moody will be the special guests.
Operation Christmas Child Countdown event
The Mid-Texas Area Operation Christmas Child team will hold a free Countdown event for the public 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, in the fellowship hall at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave. in Temple.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the “shoebox ministry” and how God uses it to impact lives and how local residents can get involved in the program.
Life Chain event
Life Chain, an event featuring prayer and the carrying of signage calling for an end to abortion, will take place Sunday, Oct. 6, along South 31st Street in Temple.
Those who attend will display signs such as “abortion kills children,” “Jesus forgives and heals,” and “pray to end abortion.”
The group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at the Chick-Fil-A restaurant on South 31st Street. For information call Milton Hensley at 254-718-0770 or visit www.lifechain.net.
