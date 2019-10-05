The loss of its historic wooden church building won’t stop the Westphalia community from celebrating a longstanding tradition.
The 113th annual Westphalia Picnic and Homecoming will take place Sunday at the Westphalia Parish Hall, 114 County Road 3000 near Lott. In past years the event was held up the road at the Church of the Visitation, which burned to the ground in July. Proceeds from the event will benefit the parish, and the picnic will provide a chance for visitors and community members to share memories of the church.
The day will begin with a Pilgrims’ Mass at 10 a.m., followed by the picnic, which will include music, games and activities, a live auction and plenty of food. Shuttle and drive-through services will be available.
Renae Willberg, picnic chairman, said more food was ordered this year because they expect more people to come. She said the past few years they’ve sold more than 6,000 plates. This year they are buying enough food for 7,000 plates.
“There are a lot of people calling and talking about it, so it just seems like it’s generating more interest and more people who will be there for the auction and donating things for the auction,” she said.
Plates of sausage, fried chicken, Westphalia Noodles, green beans, cabbage slaw and homemade cakes will be available for $10. Homemade Westphalia Sausage will be available for $5 per pound. Food service will begin immediately after Mass, around 10:30 a.m.
The Pilgrim’s Mass will take place about half a block down the road in the religious education building behind the elementary school.
“Since our church burned, we have to have the mass in that building,” Willberg said.
The remainder of the event will take place around the Parish Hall.
Activities will include Bingo, a teddy bear stand, fish pond, face painting, ring toss, an express train for children to ride around the picnic grounds and more.
Hand-crafted and homemade items will be available at the ladies’ booth. Live music will be provided from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“The Praha Brothers Band will be playing just for people to listen to as they wait in line for the food and sit outside under the tents,” Willberg said.
She said the highlight of the event is the live auction, which will begin at 2 p.m. Items up for bid will include wall décor, homemade goodies, decorative items, antiques and vintage items, toys and more. Several of the donated pieces include items made from salvaged wood from the burned church building, including two handcrafted knives and a wooden “Westphalia Strong” plaque.
Willberg said proceeds from the picnic will go towards purchasing new items to be used during church services, and towards the new church building.
“It’s the sustenance of our parish right now,” she said.
She said people are still grieving a little about the loss of the historic building.
“It always makes your heart so sad when you drive by and see a blank spot there,” Willberg said.
She said the picnic will provide a time to share in the memories of the church, and know that people are reaching out from all over and they are grieving as well.
“So many lives have been touched — there have been so many marriages, baptisms, everything in that church in the past 100 years — and so many people have different memories of it…” she said. “It’s just kind of sharing the grief, and looking in anticipation to a new church and what it might have for us — what might be in store for us.”