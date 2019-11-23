Bethel I.M. Church Founders Day
Bethel I.M. Church, 707 S. 22nd St. in Temple, will celebrate its 66th Founders Day program 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The special guests will be Dr. Charles E. Maze and the congregation from Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Crestview Christian Church Family and Friends service
Crestview Christian Church, 802 S. 22nd St. in Temple, will hold a Family and Friends worship service 3 p.m. Sunday. The theme is “Blessed and Thankful” and the corresponding scripture is Psalms 100:4.
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church giveaway
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 611 S. 20th St. in Temple, will host the annual free giveaway for those in need in the community. The giveaway will be open from 8 a.m. to noon today, and will include clothing and shoes for all ages, toys and miscellaneous items donated by church members.
For information call 254-773-0366.
Holland community Thanksgiving service
The Holland community Thanksgiving celebration service will be held 5 p.m. Sunday in the auditorium of the First Baptist Church, 506 Dixie Drive in Holland.
The church will recognize local first responders and receive an offering during the service for the Holland Volunteer Fire Department. A fellowship meal will follow the service.
The event is open to the public. Those who attend are asked to bring a side dish or dessert to share with other attendees. The church will provide the meat for the meal.
For information call the First Baptist Church office at 254-657-2521.
Greater Belton Church of God in Christ Thanksgiving community dinner
Greater Belton Church of God in Christ, 1122 W. Second Ave. in Belton, will hold a Thanksgiving community dinner 11 a.m. today.
The dinner, sponsored by the church’s Evangelist Department, is free and open to the public.
Submission guidelines: Church news items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.