Lakeview Baptist Women’s Conference
Lakeview Baptist Church, 7717 State Highway 317 in Belton, will hold its 10th-annual Women’s Conference from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. Doors will open at 7:15 a.m.
Called “Reflection,” the conference will feature speakers and breakout sessions designed to inspire one’s spiritual journey. The conference is open to all women and young ladies in seventh grade and up. Cost is $25 at the door. To register, call Jerri at the church office at 254-780-1884 or email Kathy at ksmith6022@aol.com.
Bible class at Oak Park United Methodist
Oak Park United Methodist Church, 5505 S. 31st St. in Temple, will hold a public Bible study on the book of Revelation 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. The class will continue at the same time each Tuesday.
For information, email the class facilitator, Dr. Chet Smith, at chetsministry@gmail.com.
Cross Church on Birdcreek Replant Weekend
Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive in Temple, will hold multiple events this weekend to celebrate the church’s new beginnings. The church is “replanting” itself with a new name and new style of worship.
At 4 p.m. today, the church will hold a community gathering and barbecue fundraiser. The community gathering will include live music, guest speakers, a kid’s bounce house, snow cones and more. A special service will take place 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult evening class is now registering members for next year’s 30-week Bible study of “Red Sea to the Jordan River”. The study encompasses Exodus, Leviticus and Numbers.
Beginning Sept. 9, the class will meet 7:30-9 p.m. Mondays in the small sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Belton, located at Sixth Street and Main Street. The class is open to all adults. Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, or married couples.
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. Questions are then discussed in groups.
The class will break for Christmas and spring vacations and finish at the end of April 2020.
For information or to register, contact the class coordinator at 254-773-1842 or visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org.
Holy Trinity Church Corn Hill bazaar
Holy Trinity Church in Corn Hill will hold its annual bazaar Sunday, Sept. 15.
A Holy Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. and a fried chicken and barbecue dinner will be served starting at 11 a.m. A full day of activities will be held, including polka music, children’s games, bingo, a cake walk and live and silent auctions.
The church is located at 8626 FM 1105 in Jarrell. For information visit www.holytrinityofcornhill.org.
Leon Valley Church of Christ special program
Leon Valley Church of Christ, 4404 Twin City Boulevard in Temple, will hold a special program, “More than a Children’s Story” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16-19.
Speaker Drew Nelson will discuss selected Old Testament characters and their impact in today’s life as instruction and encouragement.
For information visit www.leonvalleychurch.org.
St. James United Methodist Women Recognition Day
St. James United Methodist Church, 707 S. Third St. in Temple, will observe United Methodist Women Recognition Day during the 11 a.m. worship service on Sunday. Women who are involved in mission work will be recognized.
The guest preacher for the service will be the Rev. Bobbie Person Robinson, associated minister of Corinth Baptist Church in Temple. The theme for the event is “God’s Amazing Grace” and the corresponding scripture is Ephesians 2:1-10.
The public is invited to the service. For information call 254-773-2849.
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist anniversary
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 810 S. 26th St. in Temple, will hold a special 63rd church anniversary service 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The theme is “The Churches had Rest and were Edified Walking in the Fear of the Lord” and the corresponding scripture is Acts 9:30-31. The guest speaker will be Dr. U.C. Barnes, pastor of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church in Temple.
The service is open to the public.
Life Chain event
Life Chain, an event featuring prayer and the carrying of signage calling for an end to abortion, will take place Sunday, Oct. 6, on South 31st Street in Temple.
Those who attend will display signs such as “abortion kills children,” “Jesus forgives and heals,” and “pray to end abortion.”
For information call Milton Hensley at 254-718-0770 or visit www.lifechain.net.
‘Radical’ author to speak
David Platt, author of the Christian book “Radical: Taking Back Your Faith from the American Dream”, will speak as part of a special event 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Temple Bible Church, 3205 Oakview Drive in Temple.
