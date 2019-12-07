Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple will present its seventh-annual Singing Christmas Tree program Dec. 13-15.
All performances will begin 6:30 p.m. Free tickets are available at the church, 1401 W. Central Ave.
The Singing Christmas Tree consists of a metal frame covered in sheets of greenery, strung with lights and decorated with ornaments. During the show, the choir is positioned in and around the tree.
The event is family-friendly and all are invited to attend. For more information, call 254-773-2147 or visit ibctemple.org.