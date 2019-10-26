Ray Vander Laan will share his knowledge of the Bible and Jewish culture during a three-day seminar Nov. 1-3 at Belton Church of Christ, 3003 N. Main St.
Vander Laan will present his lesson “Ears to Hear: Rabbi Jesus and His Parables.” Sessions will take place 7-9 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, with a question and answer session 8-9:45 a.m. Sunday. Vander Laan will also preach during the worship service from 10-11 a.m.
This seminar will focus on Jesus’ use of parables for his Jewish listeners. The audience will hear a sample of these stories in their context seeking to gain new insights into his teaching and its application to our own lives today. Participants are encouraged to prepare by reading Jesus’ parables from Matthew, Mark and Luke.
Tickets for the seminar are available online through eventbrite.com. Questions for the Q&A session can be submitted at beltonchurch.com/ RVL.
Vander Laan is a minister, teacher and founder of “That The World May Know Ministries.” He has been teaching and studying Jewish culture since receiving his Master’s of Divinity from Westminster Theological Seminary in 1976.
He is an ordained minister in the Christian Reformed Church and has been a teacher for 35 years.
Vander Laan founded “That the World May Know Ministries” in 1998. His ministry teaches how to understand the Bible in light of the historical and cultural context it was written in. He uses the research of top scholars in the fields of archeology, history and Biblical study to explore Biblical text and link the cultural information so that it applies to everyday life. He has taken more than 10,000 people on study tours of Israel, Turkey and Egypt.