C.A.R.E. Leadership Network will present the 19th annual Back to School Community Prayer Service 3 p.m. Sunday at Crossroads Church, 500 S. Interstate 35 in Belton. The theme of this year’s service is “Children Walking in Faith.”
Bennie Walsh, program coordinator, said the purpose of the service is to pray for the local schools, students, teachers and administrators for their upcoming school year.
He said every year different people, including administrators, pastors, organizational leaders, even students have a chance to participate.
The service format will include scripture readings and prayers offered by community leaders, parents and guardians, school resource officers and students. Walsh said the entire service will be about an hour long.
He said a lot of students don’t often get to see the community leaders and people of power — people who have been where they are — so it’s a great opportunity for the students to see that.
“A lot of our kids are inner-city kids, so having this opportunity to even get to meet community leaders and pastors and things like that for them is very important; that the community show that they really care about these young people,” he said.
Walsh said every year, C.A.R.E. Leadership Network selects an organization to take a love offering for. This year they will be collecting funds for the Feed My Sheep Mobile Health Clinic.