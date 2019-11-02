Luke 2:41-52 tells of a time in the life of Jesus when He was 12. Joseph, Mary and Jesus travelled with family to Jerusalem to celebrate the yearly Feast of Passover. When Hebrew boys turn 12 years old, the family celebrates their entrance into adulthood. When Jesus turned 12, in His young mind, He thought it was time for His ministry to begin.
The scripture tells us that after Passover, the family began their journey back to their home in Nazareth. As the first day of travel began to come to an end, Joseph and Mary began to search among family, friends and acquaintances looking for Jesus. Imagine their horror when He could not be found! This is every parent’s worst nightmare! It was doubly so because Joseph and Mary had not just lost their son, but they lost God’s Son!! Joseph and Mary hurried back to Jerusalem and for three more days looked all over Jerusalem for their son.
Finally after three days of searching in Jerusalem, they went to the Temple and were astonished to find Jesus safe and secure and conversing with the Temple priests, asking questions and giving answers beyond the priest’s understanding. It is understandable Mary’s frustration and relief when they found Him: “Why have you dealt with us so? Your father and I have looked for you anxiously!”
His answer was profound: “Why is it that you looked for Me? Don’t you know that I would be about My Father’s business?” In other words Jesus was saying “If you can’t find Me I will be right here in My Father’s House.”
Joseph and Mary had fallen into the familiarity of having Jesus with them every day. In the day to day activities and stresses, Jesus was their child, but in no uncertain terms, Jesus reminded them that He was on a divine mission. His answer was truthful, not disrespectful.
So often in life, we tend to “lose Jesus” in our activities.
Like Joseph and Mary when we realize something is amiss, we search everywhere except where He can be found: in the secret place of our spirit. We must return there and regain our love relationship with the Father God.
This journey we call “life” on earth is brief. Every created soul was born with “orders from God” planted in them in their mother’s womb. No matter where we live or what we do, we must let the Holy Spirit work so that others can see Jesus in us and give glory to God.
Have you “lost” Jesus along the way? Christmas is approaching. Take care that the festivities don’t mask the real reason for this holiday. Spend time every day in the presence of the Lord, and remind yourself He is the reason for every season and trust that He will reveal His plan for you. “..for the plans I have for you, “says the Lord, “are for good, not evil, to give you a hope and a future” Jeremiah 29:11.