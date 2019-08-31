Lakeview Baptist Church, 7717 State Highway 317 in Belton, will host the 10th annual Women’s Conference Saturday, Sept. 7, featuring inspiring speakers and uplifting break-out sessions.
The conference will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Doors will open at 7:15 a.m. for coffee and registration. The conference will cost $25 at the door. Lunch will be provided, but there will be no child care this year.
The theme for this year’s conference is “Reflection.” Cindy Martinez, team leader, said, because this is the 10th annual event, the word reflection will be used in more ways than one.
“Some of the sessions are reflecting on past conferences, but it’s also reflection like how you can reflect God to other people,” she said.
Martinez said the conference will begin with an assembly in the morning followed by break-out sessions, then a closing assembly in the afternoon. The speaker for the morning assembly will be Brenda Rogers, worship leader at Foundation United Methodist Church in Temple. Ravin Roberts will speak about reflecting God on the mission field during the afternoon session.
The conference is open to all women and young ladies in seventh grade and up. Martinez said “anyone who wants to find some fellowship and encouragement in their spiritual walk” should attend this year’s Women’s Conference.
For more information, call the church office at 254-780-1884 or email ksmith6022@aol.com.