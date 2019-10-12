First Baptist Church in Belton will host the Singing Men of North Central Texas in concert 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
The Singing Men of Texas consist of men who serve in various music-related positions in Texas Baptist churches and institutions. They present concerts of classic and contemporary Gospel music throughout the area each month.
Their music has been heard around the world, most recently in Hungary, Romania and Ukraine where over the past decade they have sung to combined audiences of more than 44,000 people, and have seen thousands of people decide to follow Christ.
The North Central Texas Chapter is made up of more than 150 men who comprise the choir and orchestra.
This will be the fourth time for First Baptist Church to host the group. The concert program will include a choral piece featuring area choirs.
The performance is free and everyone is invited to attend.
The church is located at 506 N. Main St.