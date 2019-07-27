Vacation Bible school program at Greater Zion
Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ, 808 E. Central Ave. in Temple, will hold a vacation Bible school program 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, through Friday, Aug. 2.
The theme is “Into the Wild Amazing Encounters with Jesus,” and the corresponding scripture is John 20:31. The program is free and will feature classes for the entire family.
Church anniversary and Family and Friends Day
The Church of the Living God, P.G.T., 924 E. Ave. E in Temple, will hold a 112th church anniversary and Family and Friends Day celebration 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.
The theme for the event is “Building the Church on the Foundation of God’s Work”. The Rev. Joseph Shilo and the congregation from Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Satin will be the special guests.
A closeout event also will take place 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. The Rev. Rodney Howell and the congregation from Beyond The Veil Ministries in Killeen will be the special guests.
All events are open to the public.
Men’s breakfast at Grace Church
Grace Church Salado, 5898 FM 2484, will hold a men’s breakfast event 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
The topic is “Faith, Sports and Leadership in Action”. The event’s speakers include college football Hall of Fame coach Grant Teaff, professional football agent and author J. Drew Pittman and his son, Eli Pittman.
They will discuss what it means to live a life of faith as a coach, professional, father, son and teammate. Sam Ramsey will lead the worship.
Advance tickets are $10 per person and are available online through Aug. 13 at gracesalado.com/breakfast. Tickets at the door will be available for $15 per person.
Community Bible study
The Temple-Belton Community Bible Study adult evening class is now registering members for next year’s 30-week Bible study of “Red Sea to the Jordan River”. The study encompasses Exodus, Leviticus and Numbers.
Beginning Sept. 9, the class will meet 7:30-9 p.m. Mondays in the small sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Belton, located at Sixth Street and Main Street. The class is open to all adults. Individuals may choose to participate in core groups for men, women, or married couples.
Each week, participants receive a reading commentary on the previous week’s topic and a set of questions to work on each day covering the next week’s reading. Questions are then discussed in groups.
The class will break for Christmas and spring vacations and finish at the end of April 2020.
For information or to register, contact the class coordinator at 254-773-1842 or visit templebeltoneve.cbsclass.org.
Ferguson Family concert
The Ferguson Family music group will perform a concert 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Cedar Valley Baptist Church, 12237 FM 2843 in Salado.
A light meal and dessert will be served following the concert. A love offering will be collected.
Vacation Bible school at St. John Lutheran
St. John Lutheran Church, 30650 State Highway 95 in Bartlett, will hold vacation Bible school 5:30-8 p.m. Monday, July 29, through Friday, Aug. 2.
A light meal will be served followed by Bible study, singing, crafts and outdoor activities.
This year’s theme is “Mega Sports Camp”. The event is open to the public. For information call 254-527-3341.
Mt. Olive Missionary pastoral anniversary
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 810 S. 26th St. in Temple, will celebrate the third anniversary of Pastor Roy M. and Sister Paul Harrison.
The theme for the event is “Our Pastor Being Strong as a Soldier of Jesus Christ” and the corresponding scripture is 2 Timothy 2:1-3. The special guest will be the Rev. Richard E. Carter and the congregation from Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Austin.
The celebration is open to the public.
Submission guidelines
Church news items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.