Peaceful Rest pastor anniversary
Peaceful Rest Baptist Church will hold a celebration for the first anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Noah Cobb and his wife, at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21.
The special guests will be the Rev. Willie E. Robertson and the congregation from Macedonia Baptist Church in Temple.
The event is open to the public. The church is located at 105 Walton St. in Moody.
Christmas in July event in Cameron
New Beginnings Full Gospel Tabernacle church, 1805 W. Fourth St. in Cameron, will hold a “Christmas in July” event 1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 20.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will include praise and worship, special speakers, refreshments and prizes.
Bethel I.M. Steward and Stewardess annual
Bethel I.M. Church, 707 S. 22nd St. in Temple, will hold its Steward and Stewardess annual 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21.
The Rev. Daniel Blane and the congregation from Mt. Ararat in Bartlett will be the special guests.
