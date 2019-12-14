Christ Episcopal Church has a gift for the community – a contemplative break from the “busy-ness” of the Yule season with a calming service of Advent Lessons & Carols, a traditional Anglican service complete with brass, woodwinds and strings.
The church, 300 N. Main St. in Temple, will present an Advent service of Lessons and Carols, a traditional English service that recounts the biblical story leading up to the birth of Jesus Christ.
The service, open to the public, begins at 4 p.m. Sunday. The service is free, and a collection will be taken for Feed My Sheep, an outreach service to the poor and homeless supported by area denominations and other faith organizations.
The service, patterned after a service first held in the devastating aftermath of World War I, is designed to refocus attention on the season’s true meaning.
“The Festival of Advent Lessons and Carols was first held on Christmas Eve 1918 at King’s College in Cambridge, England,” said the Rev. Janice Krause, interim rector. “It was planned to provide a more imaginative worship service during the Advent season. Each year, Christ Episcopal Church continues that grand Anglican tradition by mounting our own version of the service.”
Community leaders of different faiths have agreed to read specially selected scriptures in a show of unity: State Rep. Hugh Shine (R-Temple), Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza and Temple City Council member Jessica Walker and Christ Church parishioners will serve as readers at this annual service.
“The church is celebrating this liturgy for the community as a way to bring people together in this busy time of year for a few moments to hear God’s word,” Krause added.
Dr. Leon Couch, music director, is coordinating the service; Gerald Nicholas is the choir director. Lessons & Carols features congregational singing, instrumental music and choral anthems. Among the compositions planned are 11th century plainchants by Bach, as well as traditional Anglican Advent hymns.
A reception will follow in the church’s parish hall. A brass and reed ensemble will accompany community singing of Christmas carols, assisted by local Girl Scout troops.