The loss of its historic building won’t stop the parish of Church of the Visitation in Westphalia from coming together for worship Sunday morning.
Less than a week after the church building burned to the ground, Mass will be conducted at 9 a.m. in the Westphalia Parish Hall, 114 County Road 3000 near Lott.
Fire broke out in the 124-year-old Catholic church Monday morning, quickly consuming the wooden structure.
“I am saddened for the people of Westphalia who have suffered this tremendous loss,” Bishop Joe S. Vasquez said in a news release following the fire. “I am grateful for all the firefighters and departments that responded to the fire. Please join me in keeping the people of this historic parish in your prayers today as they try to piece together this tragedy.”
The parish was founded in 1883 and currently serves 244 families. The historic building was completed in 1895. The parish would have celebrated the 125th anniversary of the church’s completion in May 2020.
The parish is led by the Rev. Edwin Kagoo, who led a prayer service Monday to remind his flock that the building may be gone, but the church is still alive through its parishioners.
“We have to remember the church is the people and the people are here,” church deacon Charlie Wright told a Telegram reporter. “Westphalia is a strong community.”