The Special Needs Ministry at First Baptist Church in Belton recently added a new team member – one with four legs and a tail.
The church acquired Gus, an 11-week-old F1b Goldendoodle, from Snickersdoodles in Georgetown earlier this month. Gus will train as a therapy dog to work with the church’s Special Needs Ministry, which serves students of all different ages with varying types of disabilities.
“We feel like the addition of a therapy dog would not only provide comfort and support for them, but just overall add benefits to our ministry, whether that’s in the classroom or at events, a variety of different things we’re doing with our students,” said Tracy O’Banon, Minister for Special Needs.
She said Gus has been with the church for nearly three weeks, and his training to become a certified therapy dog began Nov. 8, with O’Banon acting as his primary handler.
O’Banon said Gus’ training so far has included a couple of day sessions, and he recently left for a 14-day stay with board and train where he’ll start his more intense training, which includes going through the commands he’ll need for working with the students at the church. Gus should complete his training and be certified as a therapy dog in approximately one year.
O’Banon said having a therapy dog will help as far as providing comfort to the special needs students.
“There are times when they can be over stimulated for a variety of reasons, and sometimes there can be behaviors we’re working on, and I think he can definitely help settle them if they’re over stimulated, provide comfort and then kind of take their mind off some of the things that are bothering them and maybe focus on him and playing with him,” she said.