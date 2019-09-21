“I found God on the corner of 1st and Amistad.
He said, “Ask anything.” I asked, “Where were you God, when everything was falling apart?”
These words from, The Frays song “You Found Me” seem to be echoing in the hearts of literally millions of people these days.
Haven’t you also had things, “fall apart” on one level or another? Like the home life that is supposed to be peaceful and renewing, yet is dauntingly filled with the soundtrack of painful exchanges. Or perhaps even worse, deafened by silence and disappointed glances. Or the relationship that started so amazingly, yet ended with a callous and cowardly text or Facebook message leaving you feeling as valuable as the garbage you took out the week before. Or, like the million other things in life that make us cry out to God pleading, “Where were You?”
In the Scriptures we find the account of a man who lived thousands of years ago, by the name of Job. Job lost more and experienced more pain perhaps than anyone else who has walked this earth since. You see, just when Job’s life was going quite well, a string of incredible, crushing events happened.
One day a messenger rushed to Job saying, “The oxen were plowing and the donkeys grazing in the field next to us when Sabeans attacked. They stole the animals and killed the field hands.”
While the messenger was still talking, another messenger arrived telling Job that all his sheep and shepherds had just been burned to death by bolts of lightning. Job had no time to process these events when once again yet another messenger arrived to tell Job that among other things, now his children had just been killed!
Can you possibly imagine this scene? In the space of a few dozen heartbeats, Job lost everything that was near and dear to his heart. All possessions and family cruelly ripped from his life in a matter of minutes.
Think Job might have been asking God where He was at this point? Think Job might have been able to pen some lyrics of doubt and expressions of pain?
And yet, here is his song, rising from the pieces of his shattered heart, he exclaimed, “I came naked from my mother’s womb, and I will be naked when I leave. The LORD gave me what I had, and now the LORD has taken it all away. Praise the name of the LORD!”
Wow! Rather than focusing on the understandable sting of things falling apart, Job trusted in the power of the God who holds everything together.
Dear reader, it is OK to find God on the, “corners,” of your life. It is also OK to ask where he was or perhaps even is in your current situations. I’ve said it before – keep asking, keep questioning, keep striving.
However, try to remember that the key here is to remember that there is a difference between asking and blaming. Asking is trying to find an answer. Blaming is assuming you already know the answers.
Friends, there is one thing that you should know for certain no matter what you are or have faced. God has it all under control! You may feel like he wasn’t there in a difficult time. The reality, however, is that God was probably closer than you ever imagined. He doesn’t need to find you because he never let you go in the first place.