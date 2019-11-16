Crimson River Ministries will complete the 2019 concert season with a special bonus concert featuring the return of The Old Paths Quartet. The concert will begin 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Faith Baptist Church, 1102 S. 51st St. in Temple.
Tickets are available at crimsonriverministries.com or by calling 214-862-1069. All seats are general admission and cost $20. Groups of 10 or more will receive a $3 per ticket discount.
Tony Watson, Director of Crimson River Ministries, said this is a unique opportunity to hear one of the top quartets in gospel music.
“When The Old Paths returned to the road full-time this year, we were hoping for an opportunity to bring them back but were uncertain if it was going to happen,” Watson said in a news release. “We’ve been able to add this special ‘bonus’ concert and we are able to offer it at a slightly discounted rate compared to our other concerts. I hope people will take advantage of it. The Old Paths Quartet is a gospel quartet in the finest sense of the word.”
In 2003, The Old Paths began its ministry taking the group’s name from Jeremiah 6:16. With that vision in mind and a heart for ministry, founding members Douglas Roark and Tim Rackley started The Old Paths as a trio.
The group morphed into a quartet shortly after. They signed with Crossroads Music’s Sonlite Records in 2012. Their album Right Now was a breakout project for them producing two No. 1 hits, “Battlestand” and “God’s Great,” within a six-month span. In 2013, the group was named Favorite New Quartet, and songs like “Love Them to Jesus” and “Ordinary People” also quickly became fan favorites.
The quartet made the decision in 2015 to come off the road for a while due to family circumstances. While the decision was not easy, they left the door open for a possible return to gospel music and touring. And when God opened that door for them in 2017, they were ready to walk through it. With a renewed passion for ministry, The Old Paths took the stage again at the Memphis Quartet Show in June 2017.
The group now consists of founding members Tim Rackley and Douglas Roark, longtime bass singer Daniel Ashmore and tenor Steve Ladd (formerly of the Anchormen and Gold City Quartet).
Tim, Doug and Daniel found the right blend with Steve to be able to come together as The Old Paths again. Their project leader, Long Run, was released in July 2017. Their most recent project, “It’s Real,” was released in 2019 and continues their tradition of great traditional gospel quartet music. The goal of the group has stayed the same after all these years — to see people come to know Jesus Christ as Savior and to encourage fellow believers.
They said they are thankful that God gave them the chance to return to the platform again to sing and encourage audiences.