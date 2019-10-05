How’s your garden doing? I hear this question quite often these days. Drought conditions have reduced my okra and bell pepper yield significantly. Actually, it’s time for fall to begin anyway. With the return of the rains, I will prepare the soil for a fall and winter garden where I’ll plant several rows of Bloomsdale Spinach, a favorite vegetable to share with friends.
Seasons and timing are very important in gardening. In fact, you may have noticed that most of life is a matter of timing. In the Bible, King Solomon aptly described God’s perspective on the succession of events in our lives: “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under heaven.” (Ecclesiastes 3:1) Planting/uprooting is second on Solomon’s list of fourteen contrasting activities (Eccl. 3:2-8). His first item is a summary statement of mankind’s life span: There is “a time to be born, and a time to die.”
In late August, the time came for our church family to say goodbye to Gary DeSalvo, our beloved pastor. This man of God passed away at 64 after faithfully serving our community for over 38 years. From a human perspective, it seemed too early, not the right time. Gary’s family and friends grieve deeply, though assured that he is now enjoying the glorious presence of his Savior in heaven. In fact, we know that while we weep and mourn, Gary laughs and dances (Eccl. 3:4)!
This faithful servant-leader accomplished much between his birth and death.
He left an amazing spiritual legacy of countless lives transformed through acceptance of the Christian gospel in Central Texas and beyond. Gary believed, lived, and effectively taught this powerful message of salvation found only in Jesus Christ. Though we miss Pastor Gary very much, we can rest in God’s comfort and sovereign will, knowing that our Lord did what was best regarding the timing of Gary’s passing.
Some years ago, Gary wrote in this very Pastor’s Corner where he quoted from the funeral of Dr. Gardner Taylor, a long-time Harlem pastor: “With his sword unsheathed and his armor in place, he went directly to see the King with the stain of battle still on his garments.” Gary displayed this quote in his study at Temple Bible Church for years and prayed that “…one day it can be honestly said of me too.” That’s how Gary wanted to finish, and on August 26 he certainly did, to the glory of God!
How about you? Will you be ready to meet God when your time comes, for it surely will! Paul stated in 2 Corinthians 6:2, “I tell you, now is the time of God’s favor, now is the day of salvation.” “Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved—-you and your household.” (Acts 16:31)