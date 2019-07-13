Jesus said, “Have faith in God! For whoever says to this mountain, ‘Be removed and be cast into the sea’, and doesn’t doubt in his heart, but believes that those things he says will be done, he will have whatever he says.” (Mark 11:22-23)
This verse has been quoted multiple times by many Christians, when believing God for His promises; confessing words of faith, but never possessing the promises. There seems to be a short-circuit somewhere along the line. I’m sure that there are a number of factors that may contribute to unanswered prayers, such as unforgiveness, (Matthew 18:35), not asking according to the will of God, (1 John 5:14-15) or becoming impatient during the processing of the promise. (Hebrews 11:6)
However, according to Galatians 5:6, the very basis of a vibrant life and possessing faith is having a heart full of God’s love, and releasing that love to others. “In Christ Jesus neither circumcision nor uncircumcision avails anything, but faith working through love. We could say that “love is the birthing place of faith”. When we truly know in our heart that God loves us constantly and unconditionally, this love will give birth to great faith. The “love-walk” is actually more important than the “faith-walk”. 1 Corinthians 13:2 – “Though I have all faith, so that I could move mountains, but have not love, I am nothing.”
Not only are we to receive the revelation of God’s great love for us, we must in turn, freely give of this awesome love to others. Just before Jesus was crucified, He told His disciples: “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another, as I have loved you. By this all will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another.” The Apostle Paul wrote, “Walk in love, as Christ has loved you.” We, as Christians, have received this love, “The love of God has been poured out –shed abroad- in our hearts by the Holy Spirit.” (Romans 5:5). We also have received a measure of faith” (Romans 12:3). Walking in faith and walking in love are basically inseparable. We could say that faith without love will accomplish very little in the Kingdom of God. However, faith working by love will produce miraculous results!
One of my favorite passages that express this truth so well is; “A bell is not a bell until you ring it, a song is not a song until you sing it. Love was not put in your heart to stay; love is not love until you give it away.” (If anyone knows where this found, please let me know.)
The Lord gave us nine fruit of the Spirit (Galatians 5:22-23), and nine gifts of the Spirit. (1 Corinthians 12:7-11). The essence of the fruit is the love of Jesus; and the essence of the gifts is the faith of Jesus. The Holy Spirit will keep us in a wonderful balance as we trust His handiwork in our lives.
If our faith is working by love, we will experience the breakthroughs and the answers to prayer that the Lord has promised. It only takes a “mustard seed of faith”, and an ounce of God’s love to produce a miracle! “When love overtakes our hearts, faith will arise to conquer fear, doubt, and unbelief; and the mountains will come crumbling down!”
“Now abide faith, hope, and love, these three; but the greatest of these is love.” (1 Corinthians 13:13)