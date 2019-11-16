Special speaker at St. Mary’s Catholic Church
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1019 S. Seventh St. in Temple, will hold a free event Sunday featuring Kathryn Whitaker, author of “Live Big, Love Bigger: Getting Real with BBQ, Sweet Tea, and a Whole Lotta Jesus”.
Dr. Patricia Sulak will speak at 2 p.m. and Whitaker will speak at 3 p.m. Vendors will be available from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Whitaker wrote “Live Big, Love Bigger” after the premature birth of her fifth child threw her orderly world into chaos. In the book, Whitaker shares her journey and challenges readers to understand that they, too, can live a life of authenticity with joy-filled purpose, love, and faith in Jesus.
Memorial Baptist Church Senior Ministry
The Senior Ministry group at Memorial Baptist Church, 6161 S. Fifth St. in Temple, will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, Nov. 21, in the church’s fellowship hall.
Games and fellowship will begin at 10:30 a.m. The meeting will include the singing of hymns, a devotional, and a prayer time. A salad lunch will follow.
After the lunch, the Rusty Dusters group will perform a routine of Christmas music and dance.
The meeting is open to all senior adults. For information contact Dr. Edna Bridges at 254-778-7091.
Special speaker at The Vine Church
The Vine Church, 4902 S. 31st St. in Temple, will host “Illuminate,” a free event Dec. 7-8 featuring Dr. Richard Beck, an author and professor of psychology.
Dr. Beck will speak on what leads us to a joy-filled life in the face of cultural traps.
For information or to register, visit thevinetemple.com.
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church anniversary
Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 218 N. Alexander St. in Belton, will hold a 175th church anniversary 3 p.m. Sunday.
The theme of the event is “The Lord has done great things for us and we are filled with joy” and the corresponding scripture is Psalms 126:3.
Bishop J. Michael Lowry, resident bishop of the Central Texas Conference/Fort Worth Episcopal area, will be the guest speaker. Lowry serves as a spiritual leader for about 154,000 United Methodists in more than 320 congregations.
For information contact Estella L. Murray at 254-939-8536.
River Church event
River Church, 312 W. Ave. O in Belton, will hold a Widow’s Heart fellowship brunch 11 a.m. today.
For information contact Trish Hopper at 254-661-7292.
First Lutheran Church annual Thanksgiving dinner
First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple, will hold its annual Thanksgiving dinner and the Bee-Hive Quilters silent auction and prize drawing 11 a.m. Nov. 17. The meal will include turkey, ham and dressing. Members of the congregation are asked to bring side dishes or desserts.
The silent auction and prize drawing will take place after the dinner. Tickets for the drawing cost $1 each or $5 for six. Tickets are available for purchase before and after Sunday services during November.
The prize of the drawing is a quilt pieced together by Clara Trojan.
